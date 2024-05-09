AUSTIN MARTIN & THE HERD’S NEW MUSIC VIDEO & COUNTRY ROCK ANTHEM “AMERICAN BREWED”
Get Fired Up with Austin Martin & The Herd's New Music Video & Country Rock Anthem “American Brewed” Embrace the American Spirit while Grilling and Chilling!CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Martin & The Herd start production on their new music video and country rock anthem, “American Brewed”. This is the title track off the band’s upcoming album produced by Michael “Fish” Herring. Production will take place at the beautiful Rogers Ranch collaborating with Great Falls Food Bank to showcase their community outreach efforts. In addition to acknowledging supportive sponsors that helped make this possible such as: Great Falls SpringHill Suites, Bretz RV, Mountain Organics Dispensary, Stockman Bank, Shipton’s Big R, Fresh Bread Productions, and Coca-Cola.
The band has brand themselves as the catalysts for social change by leading with their philanthropy efforts. This video embraces everything it means to be American. Taking pride by celebrating different cultures, socioeconomic backgrounds and perspectives that contribute to the richness of the American society. This isn’t just a song, it’s a call to action to let loose, embrace the moment, and unite under a banner of good times. American Brewed is a country rock anthem that embodies the spirit of the heartland, keeping fans on their toes dancing, and capturing the raw and honest energy of Austin Martin & The Herd.
Austin Martin & The Herd were recently nominated for a country music award at the 2024 Hollywood Independent Music Awards. Last November, they partnered with the prestigious “Make A Wish” South Dakota/Montana affiliate and completed their 40 city 2023 Scars-N -Stripes Tour. Their hit single, “Country Drunk” debuted on CMT, CBS, and Yahoo News. CMT calls the band the “Motley Crue” of country music. On February 23, 2024, they started their 8th National Tour called, “2024 Feeding the Herd Tour”. The band is currently partnered with Feeding America hitting 60 plus cities until December 2024. On this tour the band are giving a weeks’ worth of groceries to middle-class Americans suffering from food insecurity. Both their new dance hits, “American Brewed” and “Wrangler” will be released in June 2024.
For additional information on tour dates, sponsorship, and bookings please refer to the contact information below.
Sponsorship Inquiries/ Booking Info: booking@austinandtheherd.com
Media Relations: antoinette@austinmartinmusic.com
Management: madmanagementco@gmail.com
Website: www.austinandtheherd.com
Mandy Morales
Heyward Marketing Lab
Info@heywardmarketinglab.com