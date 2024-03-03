Submit Release
Beth Brandy's Latest Interview with Award-Winning Music Legend, Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK pop princess and TikTok star, Beth Brandy paints the world pink with her hyper-feminist style and embracing her bisexuality. The London-based singer-songwriter’s latest single, “Irresponsible” highlights the guilty pleasures of temptation. She invites you into her world of sultry pop, funk, and amazing vocals. She’s part of Gen Z, but her musical influences include late 80’s funk, 2000s R&B, and a mixture of retro pop; creating a euphoric sound that you can groove to.

Her recent interview with music-promoting legend, Quincy “Big Heff” Taylor opened doors for Brandy’s music in the US, showcasing her to over 100 DJs across the US who will play her music on the radio. Big Heff is the VP of Nerve DJs, specializing in artist development, radio promotions, and lifestyle marketing. The consensus of reactions in this interview with these DJs, regarding Brandy’s lead song of her EP, “Irresponsible”, was that the record was a “big pop smash”, “the groove was infectious”, and “a worldwide hit with funky vibe”.

Although Brandy comes from the world of social media; she’s grown into both a talented songwriter and a vibrant artist.

She’s comfortable in her skin, embracing her sexuality, and ready to level up in life. Brandy makes music for the person who knows what they want, knows who they are, and could care less what people think. The self-proclaimed bisexual singer doesn’t take herself too seriously. Life isn’t perfect and treating it as such can severely diminish your creativity. Brandy’s music reflects her spontaneity, positivity, sense of humor, and cultural influences. Her music is the type of eclectic pop that will continue to catapult her to the top.

