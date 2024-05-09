Global Leader Group and Off Course Consulting Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Insurance Innovation and Growth
Global Leader Group announces partnership with Off Course Consulting, the premier firm with deep expertise in the Insurtech and Insurance industry.
We are thrilled to join forces with Off Course Consulting to drive innovation and growth for our clients, particularly given their competency in the insurance space. ”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Course Consulting, a leading strategy consulting firm with deep expertise in the Insurtech and Insurance industry, operating within the US and Europe, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Global Leader Group, a leading global professional development and management consultancy firm operating in the US and UK. This collaboration brings together two powerhouse organizations, each renowned for its expertise in guiding businesses toward success through strategic advisory services and business development.
— Elizabeth Oates
At the helm of this groundbreaking partnership are two remarkable women leaders, representing the pinnacle of excellence and innovation in their respective fields. From Off Course, Alexis Cierra Vaughn, multi-line insurance industry expert, founder, and visionary leader joins forces with Elizabeth Oates, co-founder and former global HSBC executive in CRM and customer innovation, from Global Leader Group. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to empowering organizations to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.
The Partnership will include the following services and initiatives:
Building and Scaling Innovation: Creating or Scaling innovation hubs,
insurtech/fintech labs and corporate venture capital arms.
Growing the Team and Culture: This will guide clients in structuring teams,
identifying talent, and leadership and team development. Develop partnership integration strategies for insurtechs and carriers.
Creating Change: Advise clients on strategies in innovation, customer experience, and customer design, along with internal and external change and implementation.
Startup Executive Roundtable: Facilitating a Cohort that is dedicated to startup founders and executives within their growth journey. Our goal is to provide the entire executive team with the support they need from the inception of their business], which will increase their chances of having a successful and scalable startup. This will be an 8-week virtual program, which covers various leadership and organizational processes. The Cohort will be available to leaders ranging from Director to C-Suite, given the streamlined career path in the startup community. At the end of the program cohort participants will walk away with a 3-year strategic plan.
Visit Off Course https://offcourse.ai/startupexecutiveroundtable/ to sign up for the waitlist for the inaugural cohort.
Off Course Consulting, stands at the forefront of the Insurtech, Fintech, and Insurance strategy consulting industry, offering innovative solutions to help organizations regain their footing and chart a path to success. With their tagline, "Off Course helps your organization get back on course through strategy consulting," Off Course Consulting has become synonymous with excellence and reliability in strategic advisory services within the Insurance and Insurtech industry.
Global Leader Group has earned its reputation as a trusted advisor to businesses worldwide, leveraging its extensive experience to transform clients' challenges into opportunities for growth and advancement. As a global professional development and management consultancy firm, Global Leader Group specializes in providing strategic guidance and actionable insights to help organizations navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable success.
Alexis Cierra Vaughn, founder & CEO of Off Course, emphasizes the shared vision and commitment to excellence that underpins the partnership. “This partnership with Global Leader Group allows Off Course to help more than Insurtechs and Fintechs. This allows us to lend our expertise to the entire insurance ecosystem including Carriers, Reinsurers, and Brokerages, to work together in harmony that delivers exponential results in innovation and drives meaningful change for all of our clients globally.”
Elizabeth Oates, co-founder of Global Leader Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Off Course Consulting to drive innovation and growth for our clients, particularly given their competency in the insurance space. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to empower organizations to thrive in an ever-changing business environment."
As businesses continue to navigate unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the partnership between Global Leader Group and Off Course represents a beacon of hope and opportunity for the insurance and insurtech industries. Together, they will empower organizations to embrace innovation, cultivate resilience, and chart a course toward a brighter future. For more information visit https://offcourse.ai/
For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:
Contact:
Off Course PR and Communications
media@offcourse.ai
About Off Course Consulting
Off Course Consulting is a leading strategy consulting firm, operating in the United States
and Europe, that specializes in insurtech and fintech companies. Off Course helps organizations
get back on course through services including go-to-market strategies, market expansion,
marketing, sales, operations and talent. The consulting firm co-founders and leaders are: Alexis
Cierra Vaughn, an experienced insurtech and insurance executive in property/casualty, life, health and cyber insurance; and Marvin Vaughn, who has held executive roles in consulting, talent and operations at companies in the insurance, aviation, consulting, and healthcare sectors.
For more information,
please visit www.offcourse.ai.
About Global Leader Group:
Global Leader Group is a leading global professional development and management consultancy firm, renowned for its expertise in providing strategic advisory services and business development solutions. With a focus on empowering organizations to thrive in today's competitive landscape, Global Leader Group leverages its extensive experience and industry insights to drive innovation and growth.
For more information,
Please visit https://globalleadergroup.com/
Alexis Vaughn
Off Course Consulting
media@offcourse.ai