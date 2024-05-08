Maine DOE Seeking Public Comments for a Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY22 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Administrative Funds

Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) intends to apply for a Tydings Amendment waiver from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). As required, the Maine DOE is seeking 15 days of public comment from May 8, 2024 – May 23, 2024, on the request to waive the period of availability for ARP ESSER state administrative funds.

Requirements from which Maine will be seeking a waiver include:

A Tydings amendment waiver from Section 421(b) of the General Provisions Act to the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). The Tydings amendment waiver seeks an extension to the availability of Federal Fiscal Year 2022/State Fiscal Year 2023 Elementary and Secondary Education funds. Programs affected by this waiver: ARP ESSER (state administrative funds only)



The Maine DOE must solicit and respond to public comment on its waiver request and provide evidence of the available comment period. The Maine DOE moves forward to support critical responsibilities finalizing the administration of ARP ESSER, including reporting on the use of funds, conducting ongoing monitoring of subgrantees, and managing close-out activities.

Comments can be submitted to Chief of Federal programs, Janette Kirk at Janette.Kirk@maine.gov.