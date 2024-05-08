ZorroSign Honored by 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for Sustainable Innovation

2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards Winners

Prestigious Award Recognizes Innovations that Represent Game-Changing Ideas for a More Sustainable Future

Receiving the SEAL Business Sustainability Award is a testament to ZorroSign's enduring dedication to sustainability.” — Shamsh Hadi, CEO & Co-Founder at ZorroSign

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in data security solutions built on blockchain, was announced as one of the winners of the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honoring leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an awards-driven environmental advocacy organization celebrating the companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability, and develop innovative initiatives that will positively impact the environment for centuries to come.

“Receiving the SEAL Business Sustainability Award is a testament to ZorroSign's enduring dedication to sustainability,” said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder of ZorroSign. “From our inception, we have been fervently committed to not only reducing paper usage but also to actively contributing to global reforestation efforts. Our initiatives include the innovative Save a Tree/Plant a Tree program, our collaboration with One Tree Planted, and significant contributions to the Plant for the Planet’s Trillion Tree Campaign.”

The SEAL Awards core beliefs maintain that environmental progress requires true leadership, leadership deserves recognition, and recognition is a form of accountability.

“Integration and Impact are the watchwords of the 2024 SEAL Sustainability Awards. This year, we've seen an impressive synthesis of technology, design, and innovation combined to drive sustainable impact,” commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards. “Alongside the critical need for organizations to dedicate real investment and human capital into ESG, the holistic approach of these award winners is imperative to keep driving progress.”

ZorroSign is committed to advancing technology while advancing sustainability, and ZorroSign’s goal is to help customers adopt sustainable practices and securely transform paper-based workflows into digital workflows. This conscientious approach to operations helps to decrease costs, lower resource consumption, reduce data errors, and increase productivity. Businesses, educational institutions, financial organizations, governments, IT firms, legal service providers, real estate companies, and other organizations around the world use ZorroSign to manage their digital transactions privately and securely.

ZorroSign's data security platform was built on private, permissioned Hyperledger Fabric blockchain technology and now includes options for public, permissionless Provenance Blockchain. The platform unites digital signatures, identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), contract lifecycle management (CLM), privacy compliance, patented fraud prevention, user authentication, and document validation to efficiently address the challenges of electronic document privacy and security.

To learn more about ZorroSign’s unrivaled user experience and start a free trial on the data security platform built on blockchain, visit zorrosign.com/new

About ZorroSign

ZorroSign, Inc. uses blockchain for superior data privacy and security. Governments, businesses, organizations and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign to safeguard their digital documents and to provide an immutable chain of custody for their digital transactions. The company’s data security platform integrates multiple blockchains (Hyperledger Fabric and Provenance Blockchain), digital signatures, automated compliance, AI/ML form completion, document storage, patented fraud detection, user authentication and document verification, identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), and so much more. When the risk is personal and everything is on the line, Block It Down®. To learn more, visit zorrosign.com

About The SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns. The SEAL Awards' core pillars include the Business Sustainability Awards (honors the most sustainable companies in the world, like Adidas, AMD, Cisco, and Tide), the Environmental Journalism Awards (representative past winners include journalists from Guardian, New York Times, and Grist), the Impact Campaigns (representative campaigns include “#UpTheCup” and “Eco Rewards”), and Environmental Research Grants. For more information, visit sealawards.com