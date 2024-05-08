T. Rex Discovery Centre Opens for 2024 Season

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2024

The interactive T.rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) located in Eastend, and home to the world's largest T.rex, opens for the season on Saturday, May 18. Proudly funded by the Government of Saskatchewan and generous donors, the TRDC operates in scientific partnership with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and is open each summer for visitors to explore.

Home of Scotty, visitors can get a closeup look at the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex in the CN Gallery. Check out the Paleo Lab Experience, marine reptiles, prehistoric mammals, dinosaur fossils and much more.

"We are excited to welcome Saskatchewan families and tourists back for another busy season of exploration and fun at the T.rex Discovery Centre, a scientific hub of our community," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Whether it is seeing a fan-favourite like Scotty or taking in the amazing exhibits and programming, the T.rex Discovery Centre in Eastend has something for visitors of all ages."

In the Paleo Lab, visitors can discover new micro fossils in the dig stations or create unique ecosystems with the interactive topography table.

Back again this summer is the popular children's passport activity booklet. Find fossils, participate in activities and get stamps in your passport. Collect enough stamps and become a junior paleontologist.

In addition, there are fun and engaging activities for the entire family. Explore the beautiful landscape of the Frenchman River Valley on the hiking trails situated around the Discovery Centre or uncover a new find in the Fossil Dig Sand Pit.

The TRDC, located at #1 T-rex Drive in Eastend, SK, is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until Labour Day. The Centre is an hour-and-a-half drive from Swift Current and an hour drive from Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. Visit www.royalsaskmuseum.ca/trex for special events and activities. Admission is by donation.

Follow the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on social media @royalsaskmuseum to receive updates on the TRDC.

