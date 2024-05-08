Sikhs Granted Temporary Exemption From Motorcycle Helmet Requirement

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2024

A temporary exemption has been made to Sikh motorcyclists participating in the Regina Nagar Kirtan Parade on May 11, and the Saskatoon Nagar Kirtan Parade on May 19.

The exemption will allow them to operate a motorcycle in Saskatchewan without wearing a helmet while participating in the events and travelling to and from them.

The Vehicle Equipment Regulations were amended in 2023 to give the Minister Responsible for SGI the authority to grant a temporary exemption to Sikhs as they participate in these special events in the province.

The exemption is event specific. It does not, however, offer a permanent allowance to all Sikhs to ride motorcycles without a helmet. Saskatchewan law requires all motorcyclists to wear helmets when operating a motorcycle on public roads.

"Turbans have an important symbolic meaning to those who practice the Sikh religion, and our government is committed to respecting religious traditions and practices," Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan said. "I am pleased to grant this temporary exemption and allow members of the Sikh faith to participate in these two important cultural events."

Because many practicing Sikhs wear their hair in a bun on top of their head and cover it with a turban as a mark to the commitment of their faith, wearing a helmet is not possible.

"We are grateful to the Saskatchewan government for allowing Sikh motorcyclists to wear dastar/turbans at the Sikh Day Parade/Nagar Kirtan," Sikh Motorcycle Club Saskatchewan Member Sukhraj Virk said. "This lets us participate while staying true to our religious beliefs. It is a sign of respect for our faith and our passion for motorcycling. This decision promotes inclusivity and respect within our community, and we look forward to continued support."

The exemption does not apply to motorcycle passengers or riders who are learners or in their home province's graduated driver licensing program.

