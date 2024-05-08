Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $2.4 Million in Grants to 20 Organizations to Expand Supportive and Social Day Programs for Older Adults 

BOSTON — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded approximately $2.4 million to 20 organizations and communities across Massachusetts to broaden Supportive and Social Day Programs, enabling awardees to meet the needs of historically underserved populations, building on the Administration’s plan for Advancing Health Equity in Massachusetts.

Funded by American Rescue Plan Act Home and Community-Based Services, the grant program is designed to help community organizations expand or launch Supportive and Social Day Programs for older adults and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in their community, enhancing the overall dementia-friendly infrastructure across Massachusetts.

“We’re proud to support these organizations that are doing incredible work across our state to serve older adults, especially those who are suffering from Alzheimer’s and related dementias. It’s important that our older adults and their loved ones can feel confident that they are receiving the best care possible,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our administration is proud to award this funding that will make Massachusetts more welcoming and livable for residents of all ages.”

“Our administration is committed to making Massachusetts a great place to grow up and grow older for all,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “I am so excited to see these grants support a growing network of age- and dementia-friendly communities that will enable our aging residents to remain in the community they have lived for years.”

Recognizing that historically underrepresented communities lack access to Supportive and Social Day programming, funding will be awarded to rural communities, Gateway Cities, and will focus on developing programs in Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Spanish, and American Sign Language (ASL).

Grant awardees will use funds to address unmet needs of Supportive and Social Day Programs in their community, launch or expand culturally tailored programs, and enhance the age- and dementia-friendly physical space where the program is housed.

“Social and Supportive Day programs can have so many positive impacts on the individual and their family caregivers,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh. “While the older adult is enjoying this programming that is now available to them, their caregivers will have an opportunity to care for themselves, engage in the workforce, and then reconnect with their loved one at the end of the day.”

"Social and Supportive Day programs are essential to support our most vulnerable aging adults,” said Secretary of Elder Affairs Elizabeth Chen. “These programs provide a safe space for those with Alzheimer's and related dementias to gather, stimulate conversation, and foster connections. A number of these programs shut down during the pandemic, leaving these residents without a place to go, so the creation and expansion of the awarded programs is so important for our communities post-pandemic.”

Grants range from $15,000 to $300,000. Funding will be awarded to 20 organizations representing 79 municipalities across the Commonwealth.

Grant awardees include:

Alzheimer's Family Support Center

Bristol Elder Services

Center for Human Development

Charles River Center

City of Framingham

City of New Bedford

Developmental Evaluation and Adjustment Facilities

Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center

Lifepath

Martha's Vineyard Center for Living

Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Corp

Town of Andover

Town of Bridgewater

Town of Chatham

Town of Dighton

Town of Fairhaven

Town of Hanson

Town of Holliston

Town of Marshfield

Town of Orleans

Grant projects will begin later this month and conclude in March 2025.

