Read Governor Healey's Proclamation of Family Caregiver Month 

A Proclamation

Whereas, Throughout the Commonwealth, there are over one million family caregivers who provide daily or frequent care to assist a family member or loved one in maintaining independence and well-being; and

Whereas, Almost every resident in the Commonwealth will be a caregiver at some point in their lives as the population ages, including a growing number of people living with Alzheimer's disease and related Dementias; and

Whereas, The number of “sandwich generation” caregivers continues to grow as individuals care for both older and younger generations at the same time; and

Whereas, The portrait of family caregivers is changing, as are their needs, including an increase in Generation Z and Millennial caregivers, men who take on roles as family caregivers, and those who are balancing full- or part-time employment with providing care; and

Whereas, Family caregivers are diverse, and the information, services, and supports they receive are tailored to all caregivers, including those who identify as members of historically underrepresented communities, such as communities of color, LGBTQ+, immigrants, and those with limited English proficiency; and

Whereas, The joy and rewards of family caregiving are equally met with challenges that impact a person's physical and mental health; and

Whereas, Through their tireless support and love, family caregivers play a critical role in the home- and community-based services system by helping thousands of older people and individuals with disabilities to live and thrive in their communities of their choice; and

Whereas, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts and partners in the aging and disability network operate a number of programs that support family caregivers, including support groups and trainings, memory cafés, supportive and social day programs, the Massachusetts Family Caregiver Support Program, Adult Foster Care Program, and Personal Care Attendant Program; and

Whereas, The Massachusetts employer community understands that many of their employees also have caregiving responsibilities and recognize the importance of workplace policies and practices that support family caregivers to remain in the workforce, whether in physical, virtual, or hybrid work settings; and

Whereas, The family caregivers in the Commonwealth, who demonstrate steadfast commitment to promoting the independence, empowerment, and well-being of those they care for, are deserving of recognition,

Now, Therefore, I, Maura T. Healey, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, do hereby proclaim November, 2023, to be,

FAMILY CAREGIVERS MONTH

And urge all the citizens of the Commonwealth to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.

Given at the Executive Chamber in Boston, this first day of November, in the year two thousand and twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America, the two hundred and forty sixth.

By Her Excellency

Maura T. Healey

Governor of the Commonwealth

Kimberley Driscoll

Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth

William Francis Galvin

Secretary of the Commonwealth

2023 Family Caregiver Month Proclamation