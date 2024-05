Unveiling Brilliance: Therese Johnson Wins Impact Award for her book "Saving Seniors Savings"

Therese Johnson Crowned Winner of the Impact Award for her book “Saving Seniors Savings”!

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce that Therese Johnson has been awarded the prestigious Impact Award for her book, "Saving Seniors Savings: Best Kept Secrets on How to Pay for Senior Services". This book is a game-changer for seniors and their families, providing valuable information on how to protect their assets and find resources for caregiving."Saving Seniors Savings" is a comprehensive guide that empowers seniors and their families to take control of their finances and ensure their assets are not forfeited to the state. Best Kept Secrets on How to Pay for Senior Services, explains the challenges that seniors and their families face when it comes to navigating the complex world of senior healthcare services and solutions . Johnson's passion for helping people save time and money is evident in her book.Her book provides practical and actionable advice that can make a significant impact on the lives of seniors and their loved ones by providing a plethora of resources and solutions for caregiving. With "Saving Seniors Savings," Johnson is making a positive difference in the lives of many.The Impact Award is a testament to the value and impact of Johnson's book. It recognizes her dedication and commitment to empowering seniors and their families to make informed decisions about their finances and senior services. We congratulate Therese Johnson on this well-deserved achievement and encourage everyone to read "Saving Seniors Savings" to discover the best-kept secrets on how to pay for senior services. For more information, visit Johnson's website or purchase the book on Amazon at this link https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075HK7RQD

