Emagia recognized as a Visionary for the 3rd Consecutive Year in the latest Gartner® Magic Quadrant™
Emagia recognized for Completeness of Vision for Invoice-to-Cash Applications in 2024
We continue to focus persistently on empowering customers to thrive in the AI age, especially during this sudden, definitive mainstream awakening to the transformative powers of autonomous finance.”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emagia has again been recognized as “a Visionary” in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash (I2C) Applications.
— Veena Gundavelli, Emagia Founder/CEO
Gartner noted that integrated I2C solutions have become a key and fast-growing requirement for most finance organizations. When executed at an elite level, I2C solutions can “result in faster collection of cash, improved visibility to cash flow, an improved customer experience, and reduced process cost,” according to the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant report.
Emagia spent much of late 2023 and early 2024 enhancing its proprietary, AI-powered Gia digital assistant. Gia is part of nearly every Emagia solution and drives newly introduced platforms from the last year such as GiaPay and GiaGPT, the company’s answer to ChatGPT aimed at CFOs, treasurers, and credit professionals operating in the Order-to-Cash space.
This marks the third consecutive year that Gartner has recognized Emagia in the Visionaries’ Quadrant.
For more than 15 years, Emagia has delivered a world-class performance in I2C operations for global businesses and shared services, processing over $900B in receivables in more than 90+ countries and 25 languages, with integrations with 170-plus banks, over 120 financial systems, and global payments networks covering more than 135 currencies. Emagia AI-powered platforms offer next generation I2C solutions for mid- to- large global companies to modernize autonomous finance operations for OTC with hyper-efficiency and touchless operations using embedded AI, analytics, and automation. Emagia’s platform includes Credit, Invoicing, Collections, Deductions, Cash Application, Customer Payments Portal and Advanced Analytics.
“We continue to focus persistently on empowering our customers to thrive in the AI age, especially during this sudden and definitive mainstream awakening to the transformative powers of autonomous finance,” said Veena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO of Emagia. “We are honored to be recognized once again by Gartner for our vision and execution.”
The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications evaluated vendors in the I2C applications market that are cloud-based and provide automated management of collections and the application of customer payments to invoices.
To access the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications, visit https://www.gartner.com/reprints/?id=1-2HHFNFTQ&ct=240506&st=sb.
About Gartner:
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications, Tamara Shipley, Valeria Di Maso, Miles Onafowora, 6 May 2024
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Emagia:
Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for global order-to-cash operations. Emagia’s mission is to empower all finance executives and organizations to realize their fullest potential by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage in their finance operations. Emagia’s AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform brings together AI, analytics, and automation to drive exponential efficiency to the end-to-end order to cash process – order entry, credit, e-invoicing, e-payments, receivables, collections, deductions and cash application.
Emagia’s flagship AI copilot Gia is the world’s leading pre-trained enterprise digital assistant for OTC operations that empowers finance operations teams to be highly efficient and digital world-class performers.
Emagia’s platform seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise financial systems such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, MS Dynamics, Sage and others. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC. Additionally, Emagia CEO and Founder Veena Gundavelli has won numerous industry recognitions such as a Top AI CEO, “Innovator of the Year,” and more.
