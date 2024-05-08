Mt. Blue Nurse Team Boosts School Health and Safety with CPR/AED Training for Educators

(The Mt. Blue School Nurse team.)

As the state of emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic gradually quelled, the Mt Blue Regional School District nurse team could finally catch their breath and refocus on the projects they had put on hold amidst the crisis.

“As COVID was winding down and we were getting back into our normal routines, it was hard to believe it was really over. We had been living with these high-stress levels for so long that it took a while to adjust mentally to our pre-COVID routines.” Janneke Strickland, BSN, RN, NCSN, RSU 9 Lead Nurse and Cascade Brook School nurse in Farmington, remembers, “But once things settled, it felt good to have time to devote energy to newer projects.”

One of those projects was a concerted effort to increase the number of district staff members certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation/automated external defibrillator (CPR/AED). This endeavor, conceived as a group initiative for the 21/22 school year, resonated deeply with the nurses, who were driven by a shared commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of their school community.

The team started by conducting polls in each Mt. Blue school building. The results painted a stark picture: a mere four to five percent of staff were certified in CPR/AED in each location. Undeterred by the challenge, the Mt. Blue Nurse team set their sights on an ambitious target – to ensure that at least 10% of staff were CPR/AED trained by the end of 2023.

A Mt. Blue school nurse works on one of the CPR manikins purchased through Newhouse.

With their objectives clear, the nurse team strategically formulated a budget request for the 22/23 school year. This proposal encompassed provisions for CPR training kits and an AED trainer, essential tools needed to equip staff with life-saving skills.

Taking charge of the initiative, Kathryn Clement, a dedicated member of the nurse team and a Nationally Certified School Nurse, spearheaded efforts to explore avenues for Mt. Blue nurses to become certified as Basic life-saving instructors. “Over the summer, the majority of Mt. Blue nurses and some other Maine School nurses trained with Angie Newhouse of Newhouse Training,” explained Clement. “There were lots of moving pieces and a collaborative effort to provide training to our staff.” Through Newhouse, they also found and purchased the feedback CPR manikins they need to train educators.

Next, leveraging the support of the Mt. Blue administration, the nurse team forged a partnership with Franklin County Adult and Community Education. Through the Harold Alfond grant funding coordinated by their Adult Ed partner, the nurses were able to extend CPR/AED classes to staff members at no cost, eliminating barriers to participation.

As the prospect of teaching classes loomed, a few nurses grappled with apprehension. “The apprehension came from being new to teaching BLS and working with larger groups,” explained Strickland, “Usually, nurses teach one-on-one with students or families, so we aren’t used to teaching large groups.”

However, the Mt. Blue Nurse team rallied together, opting to co-teach sessions, honing their skills and fostering confidence. Gradually, their trepidation gave way to assurance, buoyed by the team’s collective expertise. By the end of the school year, Mt. Blue’s nurses not only met their target of 10% CPR/AED certification among staff but surpassed it, with 15% of staff becoming CPR/AED certified. Thanks to this team of dedicated educators, Mt. Blue was safer than ever.

“We have so many tools at our disposal, like defibrillators, out in the public, and it is nice to know our staff now know how to use them,” says Clement. “Now, more people in the public are comfortable administering

emergency response care.”

However, the Mt. Blue nurse team knew their mission for safer schools was far from over. Buoyed by the success of their endeavors, the nurses continue to offer classes to staff members, spurred by an overwhelming interest from the community. Their commitment to the well-being of the Mt. Blue community remains unwavering, underscoring the pivotal role nurses have in nurturing a culture of safety and preparedness within schools.

“School nurses occupy a unique space where education and healthcare converge. There are myriad aspects to this special type of nursing!” says Strickland. “Under guidance from the School Nursing Practice Framework (NASN, 2024) and the Maine

DOE, we strive to collaborate with families, school staff, administration, and the wider community to support the health and safety of our students. This approach, as research demonstrates, leads to improved academic achievement.”

School nurses are the backbone of our schools, keeping students healthy and safe. They deserve to be celebrated every day, but especially today on National School Nurse Day. Celebrate National School Nurse Day today by taking time to thank the school nurses in your community.