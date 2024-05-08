MPD Arrests Man for Northwest Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce the arrest of a man for an armed robbery in Northwest.

On April 26, 2024, at 1:10 a.m., the victim reported while he was in the 5300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, two suspects approached him. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim hand over his property. The second suspect stole property from the victims’ pockets. The suspects fled the scene on foot with the victim’s property.

On Wednesday, May 7, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 19-year-old Elijah A. Hernandez, of Northwest was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24062136

###