Xngage Joins the TUG Connects 2024 Event

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xngage LLC, a digital commerce services company specializing in both strategy and integrations, is pleased to announce its participation at TUG Connects 2024 – a leading forum for INFOR ERP users.“We are pleased to attend and sponsor a portion of TUG Connects,” states Joe Albrecht, CEO and Managing Partner. “These kinds of events help businesses envision the future of commerce and accelerate their digital transformations. As companies look to get more ROI out of their technology spends, we want to help show them what’s possible with strategy and innovative, integrated, digital solutions.”Several Xngage clients are attending the show, including some who are featured in Season 8 of the Xngage podcast known as B2B Bits & Bytes. This podcast shares tips and insights for digital commerce success. To listen, use the link available here to access the podcast landing page and all 8 seasons.Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Xngage booth (number 3) for conversations about business priorities, growth and Xngage services. In addition, Xngage will have co-branded McIlhenneyTabasco samples as well as Xngage T-shirts to give away to booth visitors. For those unable to attend the event, contact Chris Barr at chris.barr@xngage.com for more insights on accelerating digital business.Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm focused on the B2B market with 60+ clients in manufacturing, industrial, electrical, construction, food service, healthcare, and high-tech industries. Xngage uses a 4-pillar digital success framework to assist their B2B clients and focuses on solutions for both seller and buyer interactions with an eye toward the “Interactions of Tomorrow” which includes voice commerce, visual commerce, and a range of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions. Clients are supported wherever they are on their digital journey by a range of experts who are committed to their success. For more information, visit www.xngage.com

