Innovation in Ecommerce with the New Xngage Connector for Hawksearch
New connector reduces the burden of implementation, so that smart, seamless search can be used more easily.
We are thrilled to help design and implement technology that advances ecommerce growth.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage, a principal B2B digital commerce services provider, announces innovation alongside its partner Bridgeline HawkSearch, a leading marketing technology service provider. The collaboration resulted in a data connector for Optimizely Configured Commerce clients that reduces the burden of implementation, so that smart, seamless search can be used more easily. It is called the Xngage Connector for HawkSearch.
— Joe Albrecht, CEO and Managing Partner, Xngage
The new connector will help accelerate features of the HawkSearch platform, including fine-tuning of search results and personalization. Expected benefits for B2B clients include increased online revenue, conversion rates, and average order value (AOV) results.
“Our goal is to offer superior search and merchandising tools,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “This innovation delivers solutions that help drive revenue generation.”
“We are thrilled to help design and implement technology that advances ecommerce growth,” says Joe Albrecht, CEO of Xngage. “And our partnership symbolizes a shared commitment and passion for better ecommerce experiences.”
To learn more about the Xngage Connector for HawkSearch, and to see it live, a webinar will be hosted on November 16th at 8:00a.m. PST/11:00a.m. EST. Registration is available here. Optimizely, HawkSearch, and Xngage leaders will jointly discuss the innovation and answer questions.
As Jeff Cheal, VP of Global Strategic Technology and Partnerships at Optimizely, says, “the Xngage Connector for HawkSearch is for customers who want enterprise-level capabilities that can drive more revenue and higher conversions within Optimizely Configured Commerce.” And that’s digital commerce success.
About Xngage
Xngage delivers digital content & commerce experiences. Our mission is to help manufacturers and distributors serve their customers digitally. We do this by offering a holistic and complementary set of professional services including User Research & User Experience Design (UX), Enterprise Architecture & ERP Integration, Product Information Management (PIM), eCommerce Implementation, and Digital Growth Services. To learn more, please visit https://www.xngage.com/
Contact:
Kathleen Lewarchick, VP of Marketing, Xngage
kathleen.lewarchick@xngage.com
About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.
Contact:
Danielle Colvin, SVP of Marketing, Bridgeline
press@bridgeline.com
Kathleen Leigh Lewarchick, VP of Marketing
Xngage LLC
kathleen.lewarchick@xngage.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn