Soulful British Singer takes on US Live Music Scenes independently

Passionate International Musician Talks pursing her dream career whilst juggling life away from home !CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This SASSY British songstress ( @Thisisclarissauk ) has performed internationally for the last decade and has had her focus on USA major cities performing hundred of Live Music shows in The USA since 2020.
Building her presence from scratch here in the US after an extended tour in the Arabian Gulf . The UK born Artist fulfilled multiple contexts performing for Military Communities and also branching out into UAE Music TV Projects international jazz festivals . See footage online on Instagram @ThisisClarissaUK. Her team also continues to book new venues for public and private events !
As a true “Rolling Stone” traveling with musical opportunities and winning over music lovers and listeners all around the globe, this year she has FINALLY taken her passion and talent into the studio where she is recording a STUDIO ALBUM ! Her top song which is getting the fans going is “Make Love Stay - Thisisclarissauk”
Putting her experiences and creative writing into her own songs, she talks about “the writers fog” lifting and her fear/ procrastination finally in the backseat as she release a new single Every Tuesday !
From Soulful Love Songs to Songs about fighting for happiness, she expresses the lows and high of being in the music industry for over 10 years moving countries and rebuilding her life and thriving even though life’s biggest changes such as marriage, motherhood and a self love journey.
Still wanting to bring the good vibes and encourage women all over the world to pursue their dreams even through motherhood and other major life events ! Her song “We’re Winning Baby” reminds everyone to not be discouraged and to keep it moving !
Based in the Midwest you can see her play in Chicago / Milwaukee and surrounding areas PLUS she returns to the East Coast in July. Check out the schedule on www.Thisisclarissa.com .
