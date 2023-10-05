Submit Release
Sassy British Soul Sanger Returns to Hampton Roads

Clarissa - The Sassy British Soul Sanger, Photographer Gregory Jones, Location: Ghent Fit,Norfolk

ThisIsClarissaUk - Clarissa The Sassy British Soul "Sanger" brings her lady fueled show back to the East Coast ! Bringing her Soulful Musical Flavors back to VA

Sassing Hampton Roads”
— Clarissa
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's About To Get Sassy in Hampton Roads, Virginia from October 26th Until Early November with Sassy British Soul "Sanger" in town for a short but sweet East Coast Tour.

Just a few Venues have the pleasure of hosting a night with Clarissa - who brings a soulful fun packed show full of surprises, mashups and even an original or two. Bringing you unique renditions of songs from Artists she has been inspired by such as Aretha Franklin, Bill Withers, Cee-lo Green to The Eagles, Joan Jett and everything funky in between.

This Multi genre, One Lady Musician Show has something for everyone. Venues include The Raleigh Room - Cavalier, Momac Brewing Company, Bay Local, Varia - Hilton Main, Norfolk, Buko Resto Bar and Even the Vibe Creative District for the Farmers Market.

Be sure to get to a show and enjoy you some Live Music by this cool International Artist with Good Vibes guaranteed. Check out the schedule on her social media pages under ThisisClarissaUK and website.

