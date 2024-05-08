Bollywood Legends Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam to Perform at Hard Rock Live During ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Submit Release
This event is not just a concert; it's a historic celebration of cricket and music, symbolizing our journey and growth in the entertainment industry right here in our backyard.”
— Kash Patel, founder of Kash Patel Productions
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 grips Florida, Kash Patel Productions is thrilled to announce a once-in-a-lifetime concert that will resonate with every cricket and music fan. Join us for an unforgettable night with legendary Bollywood playback singers Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam at Hard Rock Live, located at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, on June 16th at 7 PM. This grand musical event celebrates the historic cricket matches on U.S. soil, notably marking the culmination of the US ICC World Cup games in Florida.


Tickets for this extraordinary event are available now. The concert, featuring two of the most iconic voices from Indian cinema, is a must-attend for anyone looking to experience the best Bollywood music live in Florida.


Kumar Sanu will enchant the audience with his timeless hits from blockbuster movies like "Aashiqui," "Saajan," and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." Sanu's contributions to Bollywood music have earned him five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer. Joining him is Sadhana Sargam, whose melodious voice has graced classics such as "Pehla Nasha" and "Saat Samundar Paar." Sargam’s performances continue to captivate fans across multiple Indian languages, making her a beloved figure in the music industry.


"Hosting Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam at Hard Rock Live holds special significance for us,” says Kash Patel, founder of Kash Patel Productions. "Kumar Sanu headlined the first major concert we organized when launching Kash Patel Productions in South Florida in 2016. So this event is not just a concert; it's a historic celebration of cricket and music, symbolizing our journey and growth in the entertainment industry right here in our backyard.”


Jason Shaw, CEO of The Round Table Group and Partner with Kash Patel, expresses his enthusiasm, saying that ”bringing this caliber of talent to Hard Rock Live not only highlights our commitment to quality entertainment but also sets a new standard for live music events in South Florida. As we celebrate the ICC T20 World Cup's first venture onto American soil, this concert promises to be a beacon of cultural synergy, blending the infectious energy of cricket with the timeless appeal of Bollywood music."

Event Details:
Date: June 16, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM
Tickets: Available now at MyHRL.com

For more information and tickets, please visit KashPatelProductions.com.

About Kash Patel Productions:
Founded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has revolutionized the cultural concert industry in the United States. With a remarkable track record of consecutive sold-out events, KPP has showcased some of the biggest names in the music industry, including A.R. Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Aastha Gill, Sonu Nigam, Jonita Gandhi, Russell Peters, Vir Das and Sid Sriram.

This unparalleled achievement has earned Kash Patel Productions widespread acclaim internationally and within the United States as they continue delivering exceptional cultural events that redefine the concert experience. To stay updated on the latest news and events from Kash Patel Productions, please visit KashPatelProductions.com, where you can follow their incredible journey in the cultural event community.


About Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is South Florida’s premier entertainment venue. An investment of more than $125 million, the 7,000-person capacity indoor venue features clamshell-style seating, offering guests an intimate experience. Hard Rock Live ranked No. 5 worldwide in 2022 gross revenue for both Pollstar Magazine and Billboard in its respective categories. Designed by Scéno Plus, the 225,000-square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art in-house sound and lighting, large HD viewing screens, and mobile-stage technology. With its advanced capabilities, Hard Rock Live can support some of the entertainment industry’s most prominent performers, nationally and internationally televised awards shows, sporting events, and more. A-list entertainers to perform at Hard Rock Live include The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, Billy Joel, and Dave Chappelle, among many others. For more information, please visit https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/entertainment/hard-rock-live.

About Kumar Sanu
Kumar Sanu, born Kedarnath Bhattacharya, is a celebrated Indian playback singer best known for contributing to Bollywood soundtracks during the 1990s. Renowned for his deep, resonant voice and a talent for evoking emotion, Sanu has been a staple in the Indian music industry, delivering some of the most memorable songs of the era. His rise to fame started with work in the film 'Aashiqui' (1990), which set new records for music sales in India. Over his illustrious career, Kumar Sanu has won numerous awards, including five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer from 1991 to 1995, a record that stands to this day. He holds the Guinness World Record for recording the most songs in a single day—28 songs in 1993. Sanu's discography spans a vast array of hits like "Tujhe Dekha To," "Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai," and "Chura Ke Dil Mera," songs that continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

About Sadhana Sargam
Sadhana Sargam is an acclaimed Indian playback singer renowned for her versatility and extensive work across multiple Indian languages. With a career of over three decades, Sadhana has recorded thousands of songs, embracing various musical styles and genres. She made her singing debut in the film "Rustom," but her breakthrough came with the hit song "Saat Samundar Paar" from the film "Vishwatma." Over the years, Sadhana has become one of the most prominent voices in Bollywood, delivering hits like "Pehla Nasha" and "Chupke Se Lag Ja Gale." Her talent has earned her numerous awards, including a National Film Award for her song "Pattu Solli" from the Tamil film "Azhagi." Sadhana's contributions extend beyond film music; she is also celebrated for her performances in bhajans and other devotional music, making her a beloved figure in the Indian music industry.

Joelle Polisky
The Round Table Group
joelle@trt.group
