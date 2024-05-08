Offleash’d Announces a Strategic Partnership with Google and Closes a $700K Seed Funding
Lead investors include Bill and Juliana Wong, Florexis "Flex" and Cecille Velasco, Chris and Shelly Webber, Garold and Julia Harford
We are incredibly grateful to all the new investors who have decided to join us on our mission to build an inclusive social community for pet people through Offleash'd.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offleash'd, the social community-building mobile app connecting pet parents through its patented AI-powered matchmaking process, has closed its seed round at $700K to scale its community and expand operations. Offleash’d is led by CEO and Co-founder Terry James, COO, Jeff Brown, and CTO, Nassir Samatar the Former Head of Engineering at Amazon and former VP of Engineering Rover. In November 2023, Offleash'd secured a strategic partnership with Google by being invited into the prestigious Google Cloud for Startups Program, providing valuable financial and technical support over the next two years to enhance technical capabilities and accelerate user downloads. In 2024, the company has deepened its relationship with Google by expanding the partnership to scale the Offleash’d community through digital marketing efforts and live pet-friendly events.
— Terry E. James, CEO & Co-Founder of Offleash’d
Offleash’d, available on Google Play and App Store, is building a vibrant, diverse, and welcoming community for pet people to connect and form new relationships. As the popularity of traditional matchmaking apps begins to evolve, community-building SaaS apps that cater to specific groups of people with shared interests or commonalities are on the rise. Offleash'd offers a singular comprehensive platform with the opportunity for brand integration and a marketplace that combines real-life experiences with digital discovery. This authentic community building also offers exciting events and one-of-a-kind experiences for pets and pet parents alike. The pet industry is expected to reach $358.62 billion by 2027 (Globe Newswire). Industry experts expect a 6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, with the big driver behind that growth largely in technology. Offleash’d drew the attention of Google and early-stage angel investors looking to foster this community that engages people who share the same love for their pet(s) and makes it easy for them to connect with one another.
“We are incredibly grateful to all the new investors who have decided to join us on our mission to build an inclusive social community for pet people through Offleash'd,” says Terry E. James, CEO & Co-Founder of Offleash’d. “This $700,000 raised through this initial seed round will bring us one step closer to realizing our vision of connecting pet parents everywhere. I am also thrilled about our partnership with Google and their support in helping us reach even more pet parents as we seek to grow our community. Additionally, we can't wait for this summer as we dive into hosting and participating in numerous live pet-friendly events across California and Washington, building connections, bringing pet people together and spreading the joy of pet parenthood. With the support of our investors, partners, and the entire Offleash'd community, we are excited for the journey ahead as we continue to grow and strengthen our platform and connect as many pet people as possible.”
Offleash’d is revolutionizing how people connect, build friendships, form relationships and interact with each other like no other social community platform by understanding that being a pet lover is a unique experience filled with joy, laughter, and unconditional love. Providing pet people with a way to find others who share a passion for their furry family members, whether a proud dog parent, a devoted cat enthusiast, or a lover of all creatures big and small, you will find your (pet) people on Offleash’d.
About Offleash'd
Offleash’d, founded in June 2022 in Seattle, Washington and now headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is a SAAS platform that brings together like-minded individuals who are passionate about their furry family members via cutting-edge AI technology. Through our patented advanced matchmaking process, authentic community building, and exciting events, we aim to build a vibrant, diverse, and welcoming pet community. Offleash’d was nominated for a Puget Sound Business Journal Seattle Innovation Fire Award and was selected as one of the top 5 Seattle startup companies for 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.offleashd.com/
