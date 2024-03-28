Submit Release
TechLok Solutions Announces Stuart McClure to its Board of Advisors

Stuart McClure has taken the position of lead investor and advisor at TechLok Solutions, the first guardian of security for laptops and devices

Gaining direction and leveraging the expertise of a seasoned cybersecurity expert like Stuart is extremely valuable to our organization, and we are grateful to have him on board.”
— TechLok CEO Ryan Angott
BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechLok, the new way to secure your electronics and valuables to prevent grab-and-go theft, has enlisted cybersecurity powerhouse Stuart McClure to the company’s board of advisors. McClure was selected to advise TechLok as part of a strategy to become the first stop in theft defense by innovating computer accessories catering to the work-from-anywhere lifestyle.

McClure is currently the CEO of Qwiet, the AI-powered platform offering security testing to provide faster and more accurate scan results exposing vulnerabilities. His long professional experience in digital security made him the perfect candidate for a seat on TechLok’s advisory board. McClure has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of cybersecurity, including engineering, product development, marketing, sales, customer success and executive leadership including Global CTO for McAfee/Intel, starting Cylance (acquired by BlackBerry) and Foundstone as Founder/CEO/President/CTO and birthing the cybersecurity practices for both Kaiser Permanente and Ernst & Young. He is the founding author of the #1 cyber security hacking book, Hacking Exposed, which empowers defenders to understand the hacker tools, techniques and procedures to prevent cyber attacks.

“Preventing a cyber attack starts with protecting your physical laptop or device from being accessed by a thief,” says TechLok CEO Ryan Angott. Gaining direction and leveraging the expertise of a seasoned cybersecurity expert like Stuart is extremely valuable to our organization, and we are grateful to have him on board.”

This addition to the TechLok team comes at a time when personal digital and device security is needed more than ever. A laptop is stolen every 53 seconds and approximately 1 in 10 identity theft cases are linked to stolen laptops. As cyberattacks and device theft have increased in recent years, with more predicted to come as uncertainty worldwide arises.

About TechLok
TechLok Solutions, a computer accessory company that caters to the work-from-anywhere lifestyle, was co-founded by visionary entrepreneurs Paul and Ryan Angott in 2018 and is based in Royal Oak, Michigan. TechLok has invented and built modern solutions to provide advanced laptop and tablet security for hybrid workers, mobile workforces, students, and travelers. The company’s flagship product, LapLok, is a one-of-kind anti-theft device. Future versions will be equipped with TSA-accepted biometric fingerprint technology. The company has developed and brought several products to market, leading the way into a secure, work-from-anywhere world we live in. For more information, please visit: https://shop.techlok.com/

