Sustainable Media Center Announces New Spring 2024 Board of Advisors
The Sustainable Media Center (SMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of fourteen distinguished new members to its Board of Advisors for Spring 2024.
This is such a dynamic group of leaders to our Board of Advisors. Their shared commitment to advancing sustainable media practices will enhance our ability to impact our community and beyond.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of fourteen distinguished new members to its Board of Advisors for Spring 2024. These esteemed individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will significantly contribute to the SMC's mission to create a Social Media ecosystem and promotes the wellbeing of our teens and our society over outsized profits.
Gary Marcus, a renowned scientist, author, and the founder of Geometric Intelligence, joins us as a Professor Emeritus from New York University. His extensive background in AI and cognitive science will provide valuable insights into ethical technology development.
Xander Schultz, Executive Director of The Future US, CEO of Galaxy Labs, and Co-Founder of One for Democracy, offers a rich perspective on technology's role in democracy and social justice.
Evan Burfield, an investor, strategist, and author, is well-known for his role as Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at 1776, Cofounder, Chief Strategy Officer The Future US. His expertise in startup ecosystems and innovation will drive forward SMC's initiatives in new media ventures.
Lee Rainie, Founding Director of Internet and Technology Research at Pew Research Center, brings critical data-driven insights into how Internet and technology impact society.
Laura Bergthold, Chair of the Board at People For the American Way and a Board Member at Rock the Vote, has a profound track record in political advocacy and youth engagement, crucial for SMC's civic-oriented projects.
Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow and author of the "Shareholder Action Guide," brings a wealth of experience in corporate responsibility and shareholder advocacy, aligning closely with SMC's commitment to ethical business practices.
Israel Mirsky, the former ED of Global Technology & Emerging Platforms at OMD Worldwide and today the Founder of Aligned News, offers expertise in innovative media solutions and technology-driven platforms.
Sam Perry, President of Ascendance Ventures, brings his experience in venture capital to support SMC's efforts in funding sustainable media technologies.
Lara Galinsky, Head of Partnerships at Project Liberty, is known for her role in fostering collaborations that drive social change through innovative use of technology.
Matt Prohaska, CEO of Prohaska Consulting, provides extensive knowledge in digital media consulting, which will be instrumental in shaping the future strategies of the SMC.
Tony Bacigalupo, Founder of New Work Cities and Belongfulness, adds a unique perspective on community-building and collaborative spaces in the digital age.
Kristine Gloria, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at Young Futures, rounds out the new members with her expertise in strategic alliances and technology innovation.
Rochelle Grayson, The founder of Mosaic Accelerator and a seasoned Digital Media Executive and Business Strategist, has distinguished herself through a prolific career steering digital transformations and advocating for technological education. Her strategic vision and deep understanding of digital trends greatly align with SMC's goals of enhancing media literacy and innovation.
Colin Helms, fmr Senior Vice President at MTV and fmr Head of Media at TED, brings extensive expertise in engaging young audiences through compelling content. His leadership in developing influential media platforms supports SMC's mission to foster positive changes in media consumption and production.
Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Center, said "We are pleased to welcome such a dynamic group of leaders to our Board of Advisors. Their diverse expertise and shared commitment to advancing sustainable practices across media and technology will greatly enhance our ability to impact our community and beyond."
The Sustainable Media Center is a 501c3 organization dedicated to addressing the impact of Social Media on GenZ, including the amplification of hate, misinformation, bullying, and sexual exploitation. It aims to empower young media consumers and creators with the tools to demand and enact change in the social media landscape, supported by intergenerational resources and data-driven strategies.
The new members will officially begin their roles in May 2024 and will participate in the upcoming advisory board meetings to discuss the strategic direction, programs, and initiatives of the center.
