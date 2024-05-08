Bisk Partners with Kelley School of Business to Launch Online Negotiation Fundamentals Certificate
Integration of AI-enabled avatars into course offers a revolutionary learning experience and approach to developing negotiation skillsTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a leader in online education solutions, announces a strategic collaboration with Kelley School of Business Executive Education Programs (KEEP) to launch the Negotiation Fundamentals online certificate program. With the aim of equipping business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals with crucial negotiation strategies, AI avatars will be integrated into the course to provide realistic negotiation training.
Utilizing AI-enabled immersion, participants are provided with a dynamic virtual platform to practice real-world negotiations, offering a practical avenue to refine their techniques and enhance their skills through active engagement. The ultimate objective is to acquire diverse techniques and foundational skills essential for navigating any negotiation scenario.
“Integrating AI-enabled avatars into our course will transform the manner in which participants acquire and employ negotiation skills," said Dr. Jennifer King, Bisk’s vice president of workforce and education. “Through the utilization of 3D spatial learning, we can construct authentic environments that immerse students in genuine negotiation scenarios. Students will have the opportunity to practice negotiation round the clock, independent of live instructor availability."
Employing 3D spatial learning, which involves visualizing and comprehending objects and spaces in three-dimensional environments, the AI avatars will offer students tailored activities for negotiation practice sessions. Focused on enhancing confidence and honing negotiation skills, the Negotiation Fundamentals certificate program presents a crucial opportunity for professionals seeking to advance their careers and effect significant changes.
"In today's ever-evolving business environment, negotiation stands as a crucial skill," stated Dr. Carolyn Goerner, faculty chair, Kelley Executive Education Programs. "Our dedication lies in equipping learners with the essential tools and strategies for success. Partnering with Bisk signifies our enthusiasm to introduce this transformative certificate program to professionals across the globe."
The first online cohort starts July 1, with future monthly offerings, all featuring rolling enrollment. For more information about the program and registration details, please visit https://learn.kelley.iu.edu/negotiation-fundamentals
About Indiana University Kelley School of Business
For more than 100 years -- first in Bloomington and later in Indianapolis, online and for top companies – Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business has prepared students to lead organizations, start companies, develop new products and services, and shape business knowledge and policy. For more than 40 years, its Kelley Executive Education Programs (KEEP) has designed, developed, and presented customized corporate degrees and graduate certificates. The non-degree division of KEEP offers graduate-level non-degree custom programs and open enrollment short courses and professional certificates. KEEP has established partnerships with leading organizations and industry associations such as Allegion, Eli Lilly, General Motors, Ingersoll-Rand, GE Appliances, NCSHA, and the NFL Players Association.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
