SafeLiShare Wins Most Innovative Award in Privacy Data Security and Zero Trust Category

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeLiShare, a leading provider of enterprise-ready AI and LLM workflow governance solutions, has been honored with the Most Innovative Award in the Privacy Data Security and Zero Trust category at the Global Infosec Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores SafeLiShare's commitment to revolutionizing data privacy and security in the age of artificial intelligence.

Recent studies by Gartner have highlighted the growing concerns surrounding AI privacy breaches, with 41% of organizations experiencing such incidents, more than 50% of which originate from internal parties. SafeLiShare addresses these challenges head-on with its groundbreaking solution, ConfidentialAI.

Integrating large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI (GenAI) models in enterprise applications brings new risks in three categories: input and output risks, data leakage, and AI application vulnerabilities. SafeLiShare's ConfidentialAI is designed to minimize these risks by providing comprehensive security measures that safeguard against input and output risks, prevent data leakage, and mitigate AI application vulnerabilities.

ConfidentialAI is designed to minimize risks associated with data handling, thwart attacks, and restrict unauthorized access. Particularly crucial for regulated sectors such as finance and healthcare, ConfidentialAI fosters secure cross-organization collaboration while ensuring compliance with stringent privacy regulations.

One of the key features of ConfidentialAI is its versatility, allowing organizations to deploy any machine learning architecture or framework on major cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure. This flexibility is coupled with uncompromising security, as ConfidentialAI guarantees the confidentiality of data and code through innovative solutions like the SafeLiShare ConfidentialAI Clean Room and the cutting-edge ConfidentialRAG for private AI and data governance.

Shamim Naqvi, CEO of SafeLiShare, emphasized the significance of run-time security and governance in the evolving landscape of AI adoption. "As AI training, inferencing, and fine-tuning increasingly occur in the cloud, the need for robust security measures becomes paramount," said Naqvi. "The future of cloud computing will be characterized by confidentiality and encryption, and SafeLiShare is at the forefront of this transformation."

SafeLiShare's vision and commitment to Zero Trust with encrypted enclaves for every AI collaboration have been validated by the prestigious Global Infosec Awards. These accolades serve as a testament to SafeLiShare's dedication to ensuring data privacy and security in an era where AI innovation is indispensable.

The announcement was made today at the RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

For organizations seeking to unlock the true potential of AI without compromising on data privacy and security, SafeLiShare's ConfidentialAI solution provides an ironclad Confidential Computing solution. To learn more about SafeLiShare ConfidentialAI, visit [https://safelishare.com/solution/confidential-ai/]

