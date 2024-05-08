Leading Confidential Data Sharing and Collaboration Solution Now Available for AWS Customers

SafeLiShare Unveils ConfidentialAI™ Clean Room on AWS Marketplace, Empowering Secure Data Insights Without Raw Data Access

SafeLiShare ConfidentialAI Clean Rooms provide zero-trust, data privacy-compliant, and secure environments for collaboration without the need to share sensitive data or algorithms.” — Shamim Naqvi

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeLiShare, the leader in Confidential AI and LLM data security governance, today announced the availability of SafeLiShare ConfidentialAI™ Clean Room in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that simplify finding, testing, buying, and deploying software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Today’s announcement means that AWS Marketplace customers seeking an enterprise-scale data sharing and collaboration solution now have immediate access to SafeLiShare ConfidentialAI™ Clean Room, which integrates with AWS to provide runtime security with encryption in use for analytics and insight generation, and data sharing and collaboration. Organizations can ensure the protection of all algorithmic models and IP assets and align with their company's security policies through immutable logging.

According to Gartner (ID G00787072), over time, stored personal data becomes increasingly toxic. Worse, if the data is not actively used or shared, organizations lose opportunities to drive business value and offset potential risks. Also, among the top three most commonly reported barriers to realizing value from data for analytics leaders are compliance with data privacy and regulations (45%) and limited cross-functional collaboration (44%).

The availability of SafeLiShare on the AWS Marketplace also enables enterprises, customers, and partners to simplify the procurement process, optimize costs, and address AWS enterprise spending commitments.

“SafeLiShare ConfidentialAI™ Clean Rooms herald a new era of multiparty data collaboration, fostering advancements in research. These clean rooms provide zero-trust, data privacy-compliant, and secure environments for collaboration without the need to share sensitive data or algorithms. Users can seamlessly merge sensitive inputs to unveil innovative insights at cloud speeds, streamlining processes for both data custodians and analysts,” said Shamim Naqvi, CEO of SafeLiShare. “Customers can establish a single source of truth for all connected assets. The trusted execution boundary eliminates new attack vectors and concerns of unauthorized access, data breaches, backdoor leaks, and inadequate security measures.”

ConfidentialAI Clean Room™ offers a secure and efficient solution for extracting valuable insights from data without the need to move or grant access to raw data. For expanding access to the Data Lake, organizations can utilize the Clean Room to analyze data while maintaining its confidentiality and integrity. Cross-border analytics become seamless as the Clean Room enables collaboration across different regions without compromising data security. Additionally, for high-risk collaborations where regulatory violations are a concern, the Clean Room provides a safeguard by allowing stakeholders to analyze data within a controlled environment. Moreover, in government settings aiming for data democratization, the Clean Room ensures that sensitive information remains protected while enabling stakeholders to derive meaningful insights for informed decision-making.

With availability on AWS Marketplace, it’s even easier for organizations to streamline procurement, simplify, and accelerate their asset visibility and security journey.

SafeLiShare’s easy-to-deploy ConfidentialAI™ Clean Room is a platform-as-a-service solution that secures the expanded attack surface throughout the ML analytical lifecycle, including training, inferencing, and finetuning for every enterprise. SafeLiShare ConfidentialAI Clean Room goes beyond traditional cloud asset collaboration, which only supports encryption in transit and at rest. In addition, it delivers seamless runtime security with encryption in use, while in RAM and during computation. The solution provides provable data plane audit logs showing who accessed what data and control plane audit logs indicating who has changed settings or policy. SafeLiShare delivers practical privacy control in your MLOps and balances the risk and value in model IP, data sharing, and collaboration.

For more information on SafeLiShare ConfidentialAI Clean Room, contact press@safelishare.com.