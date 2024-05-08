Submit Release
RiverMeadow and MontyCloud Announce Fixed Price Bundle to Simplify Migrations and Cloud Operations

RiverMeadow and MontyCloud Provide a Fixed-Price Solution that Integrates Tooling, Automation and Services to Migrate, Operate and Optimize Workloads on AWS

The integration between MontyCloud and RiverMeadow helps customers migrate and optimize at an accelerated pace while giving them the tooling necessary to start leveraging AWS like an expert on Day 1”
— Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud
REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiverMeadow and MontyCloud are proud to announce an integrated solution to help customers and partners accelerate migrations and operations on AWS. Transition to AWS native services at-scale using automation from RiverMeadow and MontyCloud for a simple and repeatable process to migrate, operate and optimize.

Purpose-built platforms provide the flexibility, simplicity and concurrency required to drive mass-scale operations with fewer resources. RiverMeadow migrates and optimizes workloads to AWS and MontyCloud provides a no-code cloud operations platform for teams to operate and optimize as seasoned AWS experts.

“Customers are looking for a streamlined way to Lift, Optimize, Protect and Manage workloads as they transition to AWS” said Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow Software. “RiverMeadow and MontyCloud have integrated their respective market leading capabilities, allowing customers a faster, more cost effective and fixed price option.”

As customers look to modernize their applications during their migration initiatives, RiverMeadow and MontyCloud bring automation that simplifies, upgrades, converts and transitions to AWS native services from workloads running on Linux, Windows, VMware and more.

“Impending events from price increases to end of life software are driving customers to AWS,” says Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud. “The integration between MontyCloud and RiverMeadow helps customers migrate and optimize at an accelerated pace while giving them the tooling necessary to start leveraging AWS like an expert on Day 1.”

About RiverMeadow
RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi-Cloud Migration Services and Product capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between Public or Private Clouds.

About MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. The MontyCloud DAY2 platform is a no-code Cloud Operations solution that simplifies CloudOps, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management.

