Brent Stewart Admitted to Fellows of the American Bar Association

Local personal injury lawyer joins global honorary society

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stewart Law Offices is proud to announce that its founding attorney, Brent Stewart, has been admitted to the Fellows of the American Bar Association*, a global honorary society of lawyers, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars.

Admission to the organization is competitive. Another fellow must nominate new members. Membership is by invitation only and limited to one percent of licensed attorneys whose professional careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the legal profession’s highest principles. Brent Stewart is humbled by this significant achievement. He says, “Practicing law isn’t just about winning a case. It’s about helping people when they need it most.” He helps injured victims pick up the pieces after they are injured because of others’ negligent actions.

The Fellows of the American Bar Association conducts groundbreaking research on the impact of laws and the legal process within society to advance justice. Fellows share this research and are also given access to exclusive fellow events, including various in-person and virtual events throughout the year. This includes American Bar Association Midyear and Annual meetings and international events.

About Brent Stewart and Stewart Law Offices

After practicing law at other firms for a few years, Brent Stewart founded Stewart Law Offices in Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1995. Mr. Stewart has achieved considerable successes throughout his illustrious legal career, culminating in a lifetime membership to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum* and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.* These honors are reserved for attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts, settlements, and awards on behalf of their clients.** Fewer than one percent of trial lawyers earn membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Mr. Stewart has also been awarded the AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, which only ten percent of all attorneys in the nation achieve. This premier peer rating recognizes selected attorneys for professional excellence and high ethical standards.

Brent Stewart is licensed in South Carolina, West Virginia, and multiple federal courts. He is based in the Rock Hill office. His practice concentrates on representing personal injury victims injured in truck, car, motorcycle, workplace, and medical malpractice accidents. He also assists grieving families who have lost a loved one in these types of accidents.

Since its opening, Stewart Law Offices has expanded to other areas. It now includes offices in Columbia, Spartanburg, and Camden, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Individuals who were injured in personal injury accidents are encouraged to contact Stewart Law Offices for a free consultation to learn more about their legal options.

*For more information on the criteria for selection for Fellows of the ABA, Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, visit the linked pages.

**Each case is different and must be evaluated individually. Prior results do not guarantee any future outcomes.