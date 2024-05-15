Brent P. Stewart Honored as One of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel

Brent P. Stewart, founding attorney

Brent P. Stewart, founding attorney

Stewart Law Office in black text with red SC state outlining text.

Stewart Law Offices' logo

Brent P. Stewart recognized among top 1% lawyers by NADC for legal excellence in 2024.

ROCK HILL, SC, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent P. Stewart of Stewart Law Offices LLC has been selected by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC) to the 2024 list as a member of the Nation’s Top One Percent. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the bar's standards and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.

Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.

Brent P. Stewart
Stewart Law Offices
+1 866-783-9278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Brent P. Stewart Honored as One of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brent P. Stewart
Stewart Law Offices
+1 866-783-9278
Company/Organization
Stewart Law Offices
1242 Ebenezer Rd.
Rock Hill, South Carolina, 29732
United States
+1 866-783-9278
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Brent P. Stewart Honored as One of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel
Brent Stewart Admitted to Fellows of the American Bar Association
Stewart Law Offices Honored with the 2024 Voter’s Choice BOB Award
View All Stories From This Author