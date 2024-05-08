InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Color-Based Identifier for Maintaining Consistent Bath and Shower Temperatures
Donald F. of Hanford, CA is the creator of the Shower Dial, a plastic ring that fits over or around a faucet to indicate water temperature using colors and numbers. The dial cuts down on water adjustments by enabling users to turn the water on to the same desired temperature each time. The ring is red for hot and blue for cold, and there are numbers around the ring ranging from ‘0’ to ‘4’. Users can note where the handle falls when at their ideal temperature and then turn the handle to that same number/location each time the bath or shower is turned on.
The ring may be a configured as a circle or semi-circle depending on the style of faucet handle. There is an adhesive backing on the dial for placement, and there may also be red and blue arrow stickers that can be applied to the handles. By decreasing the need for water adjustments, people can be more environmentally conscious of their water usage while ensuring anyone using the bath or shower is not burned by water that is too hot or shocked by water that is too cold.
Safety is a primary concern in the shower and bath industry, especially when it comes to preventing scalding accidents. Many regions have regulations or guidelines regarding safe water temperatures for domestic use, and products that help users identify water temperatures can align with these safety standards. There is a growing demand among consumers for products that enhance safety, convenience, and comfort in the bathroom. Temperature identifiers can be particularly popular among families with young children, elderly individuals, people with disabilities, and/or people with sensory sensitivities.
The current market includes a mix of established brands, niche players, and startups focusing on bathroom safety and comfort solutions. Competition often drives innovation and product differentiation, leading to a variety of options for consumers. The Shower Dial is a simple, convenient, and innovative solution for temperature identification while bathing. Requiring minimal manufacturing materials and having a clear, concise, and simple function makes the Shower Dial highly desirable to manufacturers.
Donald filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Shower Dial product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Shower Dial can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
