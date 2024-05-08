Super Coffee Selects Stord for Omnichannel Commerce Software and Fulfillment
Disruptive coffee company expands supply chain partnership from OMS software to multichannel fulfillment including DTC and Amazon
I'm excited for our next phase of profitable growth and efficiency gains, as we continue to leverage our scale with the incredible technology, team and capabilities at Stord.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, May 8, 2024— Super Coffee, a leading producer of enhanced positive energy coffee, announces its expanded partnership with Stord, a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands.
Super Coffee experienced explosive growth, starting from humble beginnings out of the dorm room of a Philadelphia University dormitory in 2015 to over $70 million in sales in 2021. Super Coffee is the third largest provider of ready-to-drink coffee drinks, only surpassed by industry veterans Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts. Despite being less than a decade old it has acquired shelf space at Walmart, Kroger, QT, Wawa, CVS, Walgreens, and many smaller brick and mortar stores across the country, as well as a loyal e-commerce audience.
To manage this rapid DTC and B2B growth, Super Coffee employed a complex solution of multiple disconnected partners and tools. Some partners were focused only on B2B retail needs while others focused on its DTC and Amazon fulfillment. These isolated inventory pools were not properly managed in a centralized manner leading to inaccuracies within its ERP and NetSuite accounts, creating challenging customer service issues – often overselling available inventory to clients – leaving the Super Coffee team in the uncomfortable position of explaining why an order could not be fulfilled.
Super Coffee required a truly integrated technical solution to bring needed clarity to its inventory and orders across all its partners. However it was not able to build and integrate this with its existing 3PL fulfillment partners.
Initially, Super Coffee selected Stord to solve its inventory visibility problem by implementing Stord’s Order Management System (OMS), Stord One Commerce. This partnership unlocked real-time order and inventory visibility across all of Super Coffee’s legacy fulfillment partners. With Stord’s e-commerce enablement platform, Super Coffee could not only accurately identify inventory availability and avoid over-selling, but it could also properly plan inventory through this newfound visibility into the specifics of every sale.
Super Coffee has now expanded its partnership with Stord after experiencing increased parcel costs due to limited carrier optionality with its legacy fulfillment partners. With the combination of the newly opened Stord Dallas fulfillment center, which is conveniently close to Super Coffee’s Austin headquarters, and Stord Parcel, Super Coffee delivers a vastly improved customer experience and enjoys reduced operational costs.
Stord consolidated multiple physical locations of inventory, along with Stord Parcel’s automated and optimized carrier and service level selection solution for every package, to drive real efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while meeting consumer expectations without ever over-selling.
“We needed a partner capable of implementing solutions without slowing down our growth,” said Madeline Deitz, Director of Operations at Super Coffee. “Stord first delivered significant value through its OMS, Stord One Commerce. Helping us gain granular visibility and control of our inventory across our fragmented logistics was crucial to our success. Building on that success with Stord and dramatically reduced costs has allowed us to continue to grow, and given us confidence we have a partner who can support us as we scale.”
"I'm excited for our next phase of profitable growth and efficiency gains, as we continue to leverage our scale with the incredible technology, team and capabilities at Stord," added Jordan DeCicco, Super Coffee’s Co-founder and Interim CEO.
"Partnering with Super Coffee has been an exhilarating journey. Witnessing its remarkable growth in a highly competitive market underscores the dynamism and power of its brand. We are excited to continue this journey, scaling operations and enhancing customer satisfaction in tandem with Super Coffee," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord.
