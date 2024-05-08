InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Innovative Framework Concept for Autonomous Learning and Teaching Automation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Innocent LeGrand of Ontario, CA, is the creator of the Information Technology (IT) Engineering Process Automation Framework (ePAF), called ‘watatomation’, a system that seamlessly enhances and facilitates teaching and learning mechanisms through automation using sets of concepts to transform educational paradigms into ‘watatization’ of education. Teaching or learning mechanisms of subjects would be autonomous with personalized experiences using these concepts through defined IT engineering methodologies and techniques. The mechanism will be adaptable and could be completed in various settings including classrooms, online sessions, and in synchronous or asynchronous manners with real-time monitoring while ensuring comprehensive transmission, acquirement, retention, and mastery of subjects.
By applying all the principles, techniques, methodologies of ‘watatomation’, and developing applications for subjects to teach, the realm of knowledge acquisition is going to be expanded and improved. Learners can assimilate subjects autonomously while the system collects cognitive data elements useful to determine the depth of their abilities and in providing insights into their comprehension levels and learning depths.
The framework is used for autonomous learning and teaching automated processes by leveraging and mining wide varieties of historical and real-time data to deliver dynamic, automated, autonomous, customized, personalized, and user-centric learning curve in ways that boost engagement, proficiency, knowledge retention while generating more historical and statistical data. It includes an engine for identifying new autonomous processes, and real-time feedback allowing teachers to monitor learners’ progress in real-time and engage directly with them immediately when required.
The intention is not to eliminate teachers or to replace them with robots but to optimize their roles, streamline their involvement and implicate them straightaway only for those learners in need of assistance. This would allow fast-paced learners to learn even faster and slower learners to progress while being accompanied and without frustration.
The system combines well-known engineering concepts to create various useful elements and components for better purpose, control, or management. Key factors include the definition of reusable components, tasks, orchestrations, self-healings, retrying mechanisms, and defense against failures, ensuring execution integrity, collecting execution data, facilitating development by code generation, monitoring actions, components, and orchestrations, producing historical/statistical data, and allowing data mining. The system can be exploited to determine the depth and specificities of actions, components, tasks or sets of tasks applied to each learner and is valuable sources of data for Artificial Intelligence (AI).
‘Watatomation’ offers principles, techniques, methodologies applicable to any educational systems or/and business settings for various purposes (e.g.: systems deployment and/or monitoring) with palpable enhancement. It aims to automate teaching and learning to improve education and to address one of the toughest challenges facing communities around the world. It streamlines the delivering system of knowledge and permits to always apply the best recommended pedagogic policies despite their dynamic nature. It ensures the acquisition of knowledge and detects soon enough the lack of acquisition then triggers prompt assistance. It individualizes the learning structure and experience of learners and allows their evolution according to their cognitive abilities. The follow-up of the teaching will be adaptive to their specific learning paths. Thus, very advanced learners can go as fast as possible without being slowed down by the slower others; similarly, less advanced learners can receive adequate support to enable them to master the subjects and progress according to their additional needs without obstruction.
The use of technology in education, known as 'edtech,' is becoming increasingly popular. ‘Watatization’ of education is a new concept that combines technology with best educational practices to enhance learning experiences. This approach includes flexible learning approaches using algorithms to personalize learning experiences based on individual progress, preferences, and learning styles, and it can analyze data to provide customized contents, pacing, and real-time feedback, aiming to improve learner engagement and learning outcomes while defining his learning paths. It also includes data analytics techniques used to collect and analyze large volumes of educational data, such as learner performance metrics, engagement levels, and learning patterns. Educators and institutions can utilize these insights to make data-driven decisions, personalized learning interventions, and continuously improve teaching methodologies and pedagogic policies.
Our concept associated with ‘edtech’ enhances teaching and learning notably while reducing costs considerably. While other industries have continuously adopted best practices through technology, education trails behind and overly relies on human to implement them with all the ensuing consequences. The lack of skilled teachers in optimal and new teaching methods and pedagogic policies is a significant challenge that ‘watatization’ of education can address. Using ‘watatomation’ to develop applications replicating all these practices entails minimal long-term costs. Current teaching and learning systems and methods, while acceptable thus far, still have various challenges offering opportunities to our automated approaches. Powering teaching and learning automation aims to enhance existing systems, and to make learners as the central focused points. It ensures the real-time monitoring of learners and the comprehension, acquisition, mastery, and retention of knowledge at their own pace thru versatile and innovative automated options addressing the shortcomings of current systems.
Innocent LeGrand filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to seek investors for cooperation or collaboration using the patent rights to his Information Technology Engineering Process Automation Framework. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Information Technology Engineering Process Automation Framework can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
