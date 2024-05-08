World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2024: Keeping humanity alive!

BAGHDAD, May 8, 2024 – In a world inundated by conflict, disasters, and unprecedented challenges preserving humanity becomes our beacon of hope. Today on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day we honour and thank the volunteers and staff of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, who embody neutrality, resilience and compassion and keep the flame of humanity alive around the world, in some of the most remote areas and in some of the most challenging contexts.



In a joint statement, Dr.Yaseen Ahmed Abass , President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society, commented on the significance of this year's theme, "Keeping Humanity Alive." He highlighted it as a moving testament to the Movement's lasting dedication to maintaining human dignity, easing suffering, and delivering aid to those in dire situations, especially in isolated and inaccessible areas. "The Iraqi Red Crescent Society, as a part of the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is everywhere for everyone, every day. Each volunteer in Iraq deserves our applause, and we encourage everyone to keep the spirit of humanity alive on this day and always," added Dr Yaseen Ahmed Abass.

Ikhtiyar Aslanov, head of ICRC delegation in Iraq, highlighted the bravery and dedication of the Red Cross Red Crescent volunteers who are an integral part of the communities we aim to serve in responding to humanitarian needs: "Through our joint efforts, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Iraqi Red Crescent Society are deeply involved in responding to Iraq's humanitarian needs, from the effects of natural disasters to the prolonged consequences of conflict. We laud the power of local efforts that generate the much-needed global impact on humanitarian action around the world."



As the world marks this significant day, the ICRC and IRCS recognize the unparalleled dedication and perseverance of their members who have been pivotal in addressing the consequences of past conflicts that have impacted Iraq. We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the volunteers and employees as we celebrate their humanitarian journeys across the globe. We reaffirm our commitment to our mission, our Fundamental Principles , and reiterate our call on protecting and respecting the sanctity of the emblems of the Red Cross Red Crescent, which are symbols of help, hope, and humanity enabling humanitarian workers to navigate some of the most challenging and remote environments today to reach those in need.

Upholding humanity isn't just a goal, it's our imperative.



On this World Red Cross Red Crescent Day, let's join hands and #KeepHumanityAlive.

About the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement:

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the largest humanitarian network in the world. It comprises the ICRC, 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and their International Federation, each operating as neutral and independent organizations and all bound by the same Statutes and Fundamental Principles , with the goal of assisting and protecting victims of humanitarian crises in an impartial manner