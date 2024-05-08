Zyler Virtual Try-On Wins Virtual Fitting Room Innovation of the Year at RetailTech Breakthrough Awards 2024
AI-powered virtual try-on technology Zyler is transforming fashion retailLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthropics Technology, a leading provider of AI fashion try-on solutions, is proud to announce that its Zyler Virtual Try-On technology has won the "Virtual Fitting Room Innovation of the Year" award at the 2024 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards. Zyler Virtual Try-On enables shoppers to try on clothing on the screen – without a physical product. Retailers using Zyler technology have seen an increase in browsing time and engagement as well as reduced returns. Zyler’s partners include John Lewis Fashion Rental, Moss, and Larusmiani among other fashion brands. This award honors Zyler's innovation and contribution to the fashion retail industry.
The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards recognize top companies, technologies, and products in the retail industry. This year, thousands of nominations were received from all over the world. Anthropics Technology joins a distinguished list of winners, including UPS, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Advatix, Berkshire Grey, Happy Returns, GK Software, Manhattan Associates, Panasonic Connect, and other leading companies and startups in the retail technology industry.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Alexander Berend, CEO of Anthropics Technology. “Zyler Virtual Try-On represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology to create innovative solutions that improve fashion retail experience and customer journey.”
Zyler Virtual Try-On enables customers to virtually try on clothing from any device, providing a seamless and accurate clothing try-on experience without a physical item. This innovative technology allows users to visualize how outfits will look on them, offering a personalized shopping experience that enhances customer satisfaction and reduces returns for retailers.
For more information about Zyler Virtual Try-On and other products from Anthropics Technology, please visit zyler.com.
About Zyler
Zyler is an AI-powered virtual try-on solution for fashion brands and retailers that allows their customers to try on clothing in just a few simple steps. Zyler was created by Anthropics Technology – an AI technology solutions company and the world leader in AI clothing software, based in London, UK. Virtual try-on helps customers discover styles and outfits and is designed to improve shopping experience. Only a headshot and sizing information is needed for the customer to start trying on clothes virtually on the retailer’s website. Further details can be found at: www.zyler.com.
About RetailTech Breakthrough Awards
RetailTech Breakthrough Awards is an international program that recognizes innovative technology solutions and companies within the retail industry. RetailTech Breakthrough celebrates excellence in various categories, including retail technology, digital transformation, customer experience, supply chain management, and more. The goal of the program is to highlight pioneering companies, platforms, and products that are driving the evolution of retail through technological advancements. These awards serve to identify leaders in the field and foster a greater understanding of how technology is shaping the future of retail.
