Maplytics earns First-Ever ‘Certified Software’ Badge for Dynamics 365 CRM Maps Integration

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maplytics team at Inogic, a leading provider of geo-analytical solutions for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse, is thrilled to announce their achievement of the esteemed ‘Solution Partner with Certified Software’ badge on Microsoft AppSource.

This prestigious recognition positions Maplytics as one of the very first software applications, and the first ever in the geolocation category, to receive this distinction.

The Certified Software designation signifies not only the exceptional capabilities of Maplytics but also unlocks a treasure trove of advantages for businesses. To quote Jerry Weber, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Business Applications, ISV Programs “The designation allows ISV partners to differentiate their Business Applications solutions, stand out in the market, and demonstrate their proven capabilities”. Some of the advantages listed by Microsoft are -

• Enhanced Customer Visibility: Maplytics will be prominently displayed as certified software on the Microsoft commercial marketplace, including Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource. This badge holds significant weight, with 68% of customers prioritizing vendor certifications when making software purchasing decisions.

• Streamlined Sales & Marketing: Microsoft provides access to solution play cards, email templates, and call scripts specifically designed to empower partners like Maplytics to drive demand and amplify sales efforts.

• Expert Marketing Support: Maplytics gains access to a dedicated marketing concierge service. These subject matter experts offer valuable guidance on leveraging available marketing benefits, ensuring partners maximize the impact of their certified software status.

• Increased Discoverability by Microsoft Sellers: With the certified software badge, Maplytics becomes readily discoverable by Microsoft sellers within their internal platforms. This facilitates targeted solution recommendations to potential customers.

• Access to Valuable Resources: The Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program offers a comprehensive suite of resources and initiatives tailored to each partner's unique needs and growth stage.

Earning the Certified Software badge is a testament to Maplytics' commitment to excellence. Partners must meet stringent criteria, including successful transactions through the commercial marketplace, seamless integration with the Microsoft Cloud, and a demonstrably strong track record of customer success. “We have worked on this behind the shadows. Meeting the qualifying criteria wasn’t that easy”, echoed the tech lead of Team Maplytics.

Maplytics simplifies the integration of powerful geo-mapping functionalities within Dynamics 365 (all modules) and Dataverse. This empowers businesses to leverage location intelligence for tasks like:

• Territory Management & Route Optimization

• Data Visualization on Map & Analysis

• Advanced Appointment Planning & Management

• Heat Map Generation for Demand Forecasting and much more!

