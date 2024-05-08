OFP Introduces Supercharged Accounts, Empowering Traders with up to $2,000,000 in Trading Capital
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP, the leading regulated prop firm in the market, proudly announces the launch of its latest offering: Supercharged Accounts. Tailored to meet the diverse needs of traders, these trading accounts provide enhanced capital ranging from $50,000 to $2,000,000.
Designed to empower traders with increased capital, OFP's Supercharged Accounts provide an advantage and custom experience for traders of all levels. Whether a seasoned professional or an aspiring enthusiast, these accounts offer unparalleled opportunities to reach financial freedom. With capital ranging from $50,000 to $2,000,000 in the accounts, traders can also choose the currency and payout model of their choice.
Exclusive Limited-Time Offer: Up to 45% Discount on All Accounts
To celebrate the launch of Supercharged Accounts, OFP has announced an exclusive promotion, offering up to 45% discount on all account types. The limited-time promotion presents a rare opportunity for traders to maximize their investment potential while enjoying substantial savings on account fees. Whether you're seeking to turbocharge your trading strategies or expand your investment horizon, now is the perfect time to take advantage of OFP's Supercharged Accounts.
Flexible Payout Models for Traders
In addition to increased capital and exclusive discounts, Supercharged trading accounts offer enhanced flexibility with three different payout models for customers to choose from:
Monthly: Payouts can be requested on a monthly basis, providing regular income streams to support every trader's activities.
On-Demand: Traders are in control and can choose when they want to receive their funds.
New Biweekly Model: Introducing a dynamic new option, the Biweekly model offers payouts every two weeks, striking the perfect balance between regular income and flexibility.
Experience the Future of Trading with OFP
At OFP, we are dedicated to empowering traders with a multilingual trading dashboard and Support Team, multiple trading accounts to choose from and trading materials and tools to thrive in today's dynamic markets. With the introduction of Supercharged Accounts, OFP Funding reaffirms their commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer success.
Unlock the full potential of your trading journey with OFP's Supercharged Accounts. Visit www.ofpfunding.com to learn more about this exciting offering and take advantage of our limited-time promotion before it's too late.
