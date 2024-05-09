Options for Her to Host the First Annual Options Life Walk, Saturday, June 15th - Registration begins at 8:00am
EINPresswire.com/ -- VETERANS PARK, HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (MERCER COUNTY), NJ, 2024 – Options for Her is thrilled to host their first annual Life Walk at Veterans Park in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), NJ on Saturday, June 15th!
Come on out for a day of fun for the whole family in celebration of LIFE! The Options for Her Life Walk is a fundraising event that will include a kid’s zone with boardwalk games, food trucks, prizes, a 5k walk, and a time of great fellowship with community members joining together to help mothers and families in need while saving babies! There will also be a special musical performance by Singer, Songwriter, Author, three-time Dove Award Recipient, and Representative of Save the Storks’ Dare to be a Dad program, Matt Hammitt! It is an honor to have Matt join us as we celebrate the arrival of our 2nd Save the Storks mobile medical unit to be revealed and showcased at the walk and launch our brand-new program for fathers!
Options for Her provides no-cost resources, support, and medical services such as pregnancy testing and ultrasound to pregnant women in crisis at their office locations in Cherry Hill, Trenton, and Ocean City as well as throughout different cities on their mobile medical unit. Options for Her also provides educational classes on topics such as birthing and newborn experiences; navigating life as a single mom; abortion recovery and support; and more, which empower women and families to have hope and a future.
The Options for Her Life Annual Walk will serve as a wonderful opportunity to partner with Options for Her in reaching those who feel hopeless, uncertain, and afraid because of their unexpected pregnancy. All proceeds from the 2024 Life Walk will directly support the organization to continue with expanding our mission of providing women facing unexpected pregnancies with 100% free and confidential ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, programs and resources. We stand firmly by our mission and hope to share it with all of you as we remain passionate and dedicated to mothers, babies, and families…FOR LIFE!
Visit www.optionslifewalk.org to register TODAY and become a Sponsored Walker and for event times, details, and more information!
Debbie Biskey
Options for Her
+1 856-795-0166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other