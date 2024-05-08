BlueRose Technologies driving AI-powered innovation at PegaWorld iNspire 2024

BlueRose sponsors PegaWorld iNspire 2024

BlueRose Technologies to showcase solutions for AI-powered business automation, at the conference for digital transformation leaders

LONDON, UK, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueRose Technologies (BRT) is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of PegaWorld iNspire 2024, the worldwide customer conference of Pegasystems, the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation provider. The event will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from June 9-11, 2024.

PegaWorld iNspire is the forum to explore the latest in Pega's technology, engage with industry leaders, and learn from experts about unifying AI with automation to hyper-personalise customer engagement, get work done faster and adapt instantly to change.

BRT has over a decade’s experience in delivering digital solutions and services, partner to the world’s leading enterprise software companies. Their global footprint spans diverse industries, where they’ve worked with clients to elevate customer engagement and streamline critical business processes that drive bottom-line growth.

BRT is proud to be a Pega Specialized Partner in Communications & Media. This distinction is awarded to partners who have proven deep knowledge and success in Pega solution delivery.

“We are thrilled to be a part of PegaWorld iNspire, an event that brings together Pega thought leaders from around the globe," says Thulasidas, COO & CO-Founder of BlueRose Technologies.

“Our expertise in developing innovative solutions extends across diverse industries, including Government, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Telecoms. Our team will be on hand to showcase industry solutions harnessing the latest in Pega technologies - including Constellation, GenAI and Process Mining.”

"BlueRose Technologies' proven expertise and commitment to achieving exceptional client results make them an invaluable partner for Pega," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global partner ecosystems, Pegasystems. "We're excited to have them join us at PegaWorld iNspire, showcasing their ability to drive transformational success for organisations worldwide."

BRT invites visitors to Booth #15 in the Innovation Hub and experience first-hand how to drive outcomes and set the benchmark for excellence in AI-powered digital transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.bluerose-tech.com/pega

BlueRose Technologies - corporate video short