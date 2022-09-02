BlueRose Technologies earns new Pega Partners Specialization Distinction

An alliance to positively transform how organizations get work done and engage with their customers

BANGALORE, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueRose Technologies (BRT) today announced that it is among the first group of partners to earn the Specialization Distinction in the new Pega Partners program. Pega partners that achieve a Delivery specialization have a demonstrated ability to help customers build more innovative businesses and have a significant impact on their customers, stakeholders, and their partners.

We’ve been helping clients personalize engagement, accelerate onboarding, automate customer service and streamline operations using the power of Pega’s low code platform for AI powered decisioning and workflow automation.

Our Digital Transformation Practice has 130+ certified Pega practitioners, 95%+ whom have 3+ years’ experience. Everyday we’re working on 20+ Pega engagements across the globe, all of whom are using Pega Express, Pega’s proven low code experience, scrum methodology to deliver meaningful outcomes quickly.

“We’re thrilled to have attained Specialized Status under the Partners program, knowing this distinction is only awarded by Pegasystems to a few partners who’ve evidenced they’ve invested in developing deep knowledge and capabilities in one or more Pega solution areas.” – Arun Malhotra, Head of Client Services

“We’re proud of partners like BlueRose Technologies that worked hard to meet the stringent criteria for our new Pega Partners program,” said [Head of Global Partner Ecosystem & Pega Channel Chief, Pegasystems]. “The Specialized distinction lets clients know that BlueRose Technologies is amongst our most trusted partners to deliver high-quality Pega solutions with proven client outcomes.”

About BlueRose Technologies - BlueRose Technologies (BRT) is a global technology consulting and solutions company. Founded in 2010, we’re 1,200+ strong and growing. We operate out of 23 regional offices across North America, EMEA and APAC, with clients in many more countries. For more information, please visit https://www.bluerose-tech.com/