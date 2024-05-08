NIMS Releases New Industrial Robotics Standards and Credentials with Support from Universal Robots and Intelitek
Most robotics vendors offer certifications, but these are vendor-specific. With NIMS credentials, candidates earn credentials recognized by the entire industry and schools can use any equipment.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIMS is excited to announce a major development in industry–recognized standards and credentials with the release of the NIMS Industrial Robotics Discipline!
— Montez King, Executive Director of NIMS
NIMS has partnered with Universal Robotics, a leading robotics vendor, and Intelitek, an industry education provider who work with Yaskawa robotics to jointly develop the standards. Both companies can deliver the training and tools to complete the NIMS Robotics Operator credential and will continue to work with NIMS on additional credentials for the robotics series.
The NIMS approach to developing industry standards and ensuring alignment is grounded in its dynamic duty-based framework, where each duty is an individual standard that can be updated independently from any other standards.
NIMS duties are defined by “statements of responsibility”, and each responsibility houses a list of relevant task-based standards. These duties define what industry professionals can agree on and the tasks are selected based on company specific workplace activities. This link between responsibilities and tasks empowers you to choose the right mix of tasks for a job while ensuring comprehensiveness.
“Most robotics vendors offer certifications, but these are vendor specific. With NIMS credentials, candidates earn credentials recognized by the entire industry and schools can use any equipment they choose. NIMS credentials apply to any vendor because it focuses on the most important aspects of mastering disciplines within manufacturing, best practices and critical thinking.” said Montez King, Executive Director of NIMS.
“Credentials from NIMS have the unique characteristic of being driven by industry needs and not by any specific vendor” said Corey Adams from Universal Robotics.
“We are fully supportive of this initiative,” said Tony Oran, CEO of Intelitek. “We are aligned to NIMS Industrial Technology Maintenance as well as NIMS Industry 4.0 Credentials and this is a huge addition to the portfolio.”
To view or survey NIMS duty-based standards visit our Interactive Standards Viewer (ISV). Watch the video on the Welcome page to learn more about dynamic standards.
NIMS Performance Measures (PMs) include task-based standards. To view PMs and learn more about the PM evaluation software, visit http://www.myststech.org and watch the Smart Training Solutions (STS) video for Educators. NIMS provides this evaluation software to educators at no cost.
Together, NIMS, UR, and Intelitek are revitalizing what credentialing can be!
About NIMS
NIMS is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that was formed in 1995 to develop and maintain a globally competitive American workforce. The vision of NIMS is to build a globally competitive American workforce through collaboratively established industry standards, proven training frameworks and processes that dynamically respond to our technology-driven economy. Our mission is to help organizations improve overall performance by executing and validating training with practical experiences that reflect what individuals and teams will face on the job, and to recognize all stakeholders for their success. Learn more at: https://www.nims-skills.org
About Universal Robots
Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used across a wide range of industries and in education. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like robots. Its mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere.
Since introducing the world’s first commercially viable cobot in 2008, Universal Robots has developed a product portfolio reflecting a range of reaches and payloads and has sold over 75,000 cobots worldwide. An extensive ecosystem has grown around the company’s cobot technology creating innovation, choice for customers and a wide range of components, kits, and solutions to suit every application. Learn more at: www.universal-robots.com
About Intelitek
Intelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified for STEM and Computer Science to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company’s innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students’ career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek’s programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: https://www.intelitek.com
Charlotte Andrist
Nickel Communications
+1 7703105244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn