Creatio Announces Solutions Metrix as a Premier Partner, Credit Union Certified
Solutions Metrix becomes a key collaborator for Creatio in advancing no-code solutions across North America with a focus on the credit union verticalBOSTON, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, is excited to announce that Solutions Metrix, a current level 5 partner, receives the special status of Premier Partner, Credit Union Certified. This new designation recognizes Solutions Metrix's deep expertise, significant contribution to joint business with Creatio, and longstanding commitment not only to the credit union space but also to the broader North American market.
Solutions Metrix, based in Montreal, is a consultancy and CRM integration firm dedicated to driving technological innovation. The organization focuses on enhancing the experiences of clients through comprehensive digital transformation projects. These initiatives aim to improve both customer and employee interactions. With over 400 successful projects and 15 years of industry experience, Solutions Metrix is well-equipped to add significant value to clients’ digital transformation efforts.
As a Premier Partner, Solutions Metrix becomes a key collaborator for Creatio in advancing no-code solutions across North America with a focus on the credit union vertical. The partnership aims to leverage Solutions Metrix’s robust experience and proven track record to further enhance the digital transformation capabilities of credit unions.
"Solutions Metrix has been an instrumental partner in supporting Creatio's mission from the early stages," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. "Their expertise in the credit union sector is invaluable, and this new status as a Premier Partner reflects our confidence in their capabilities and our mutual commitment to empowering credit unions, and the North American market, with a leading-edge, no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM."
The partnership between Creatio and Solutions Metrix is designed to address the unique needs of credit unions, helping these financial services institutions to rapidly adapt to changing market conditions and enhance their service offerings through efficient, scalable, and user-friendly no-code platform for CRM and workflow automation.
"We are honored to receive this recognition and excited about the new opportunities it presents," said Sebastien Forget, President & Founder of Solutions Metrix. "Our collaboration with Creatio has always been fruitful, and this enhanced status allows us to further focus on delivering exceptional value to the credit union industry."
Together, Creatio and Solutions Metrix are set to continue driving transformation and delivering superior results that meet the dynamic needs of the North American market and credit unions.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About Solutions Metrix
Solutions Metrix is a dedicated partner for digital transformation and change management. With over 15 years of experience, their credit union-tailored CRM solutions are designed specifically to foster personalized member experience and employee satisfaction with streamlined operations. From consulting on the industry’s latest best practices to custom roadmap building and implementation, their team understands that true transformation reaches beyond technology - and puts user adoption at the heart of every project.
