Jumbula Launches New-Generation Admin Dashboard
Jumbula introduces its new-generation Admin Dashboard, which features advanced search, customizable layouts, and streamlined workflows for easy data management.SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management software, has released its newly redesigned Admin Dashboard.
The update enables business owners, staff, instructors, camp directors, and program operators to access real-time customer data. Jumbula has enhanced the user interface to create a faster, more intuitive, and highly customizable customer data management experience. The new design prioritizes efficiency and user-friendly interactions, simplifying data navigation and management.
"Discover the power of simplicity with our upcoming Jumbula admin dashboard enhancements," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "We're focusing on improved usability and advanced search and filtering options to help our clients uncover valuable insights and data about families and participants."
Key enhancements of Jumbula's next-generation admin dashboard include:
-- Enhanced Data Control: Admins can customize column layouts and edit records for parents, participants, and families. The intuitive controls offer flexibility, allowing administrators to manage customer data effortlessly.
-- Advanced Search & Filtering: With powerful search and filtering options, admins can locate specific customer data. The user-friendly interface makes accessing critical information quicker and easier.
-- Increased Operational Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and optimized performance maximize productivity by enabling faster data access and management.
About Jumbula
Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.
