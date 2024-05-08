Karger Publishers Launches its Fifth Annual Vesalius Innovation Award to Advance Health Sciences
Karger Publishers is seeking top applicants for its Vesalius Innovation Award, aimed at early-stage startups in the Health Sciences and Publishing sectors.BASEL, SWITZERLAND, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks the fifth year of the Vesalius Innovation Award, with a total of $25,000 in prizes to be granted to the top performers. The winner will receive $15,000, while the two runners-up will be awarded $5,000 each.
The focus of this year’s competition is on Health Sciences communication, extending into research integrity, knowledge transfer and artificial intelligence. Early-stage startups are encouraged to submit their award applications via the dedicated website, karger.com/via from May 6 to July 31.
The jury is comprised of leading Health Sciences and publishing experts. After the evaluation by the jury, the top five startups will be invited to present their solutions at the STM Week in London in December. This will be an excellent opportunity for the startups to showcase their innovations to a wider audience and gain valuable exposure.
The Vesalius Innovation Award has been presented in collaboration with the STM Association since its inception, and the organizers are grateful for its continued support along with that of its sponsors.
Last year’s winner PIPRA AG from Switzerland engages in the development of a patient-centric technology to prevent postoperative delirium. Runner-up prizes in 2023 were awarded to two startups: Ludenso, based in Norway, for their Augmented Reality platform helping to enrich publications with 3D models, and Teraquiz, based in Brazil, for their medical education app bringing tailored information to Healthcare Professionals in six subject areas. Over the course of the award’s history, many of the previous applicants, not just the winners, have continued to partner with Karger.
The Vesalius Innovation Award, whose name originates from the renaissance revolutionary and pioneer of modern anatomy Andreas Vesalius, is an excellent opportunity for startups in the Health Sciences and Publishing sectors to gain recognition and support for their innovative solutions. Karger encourages all startups to apply and wishes them the best of luck in the competition.
About Karger Publishers
Connecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.
For more information, please visit karger.com
Christine Hohlbaum
Hohlbaum PR & Social Media
+49 177 8638661
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Karger at a Glance