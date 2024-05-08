Sugar Alcohol Market on Healthy Growth Trajectory, Projected to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

Sugar Alcohol Market

Rising health consciousness and demand for low-calorie products drive the sugar alcohol market.

Sugar alcohols are witnessing increased demand as consumers shift towards healthier lifestyle choices.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Sugar Alcohol Market by type, form, and application: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027,” the global sugar alcohol market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $1.3 billion from 2021 to 2027. rise in demand for health consciousness and low-calorie food & beverage products propels market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for sugar substitutes or alternatives due to consumer preferences shifting toward a healthier lifestyle is expected to drive growth of the global sugar alcohol market.

rise in consumption of nutraceuticals among consumers in the form of functional foods, dietary supplements, and functional beverages fuels the growth of the sugar alcohol market. This is attributed to the fact that polyols are used in numerous pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, owing to their coating, sweetening, emollient, bulking, anti-crystallizing, and stabilizing properties. Furthermore, sugar alcohols combine synergistically with other low-calorie sweeteners to provide a more balanced sweetness, which is comparable to sugars. Hence, owing to these unique properties, polyols are used in a number of food applications. However, high cost of production as compared to sugar is anticipated to hinder the growth of sugar alcohol market.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the WHO in the early half of 2020. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly impacted not only various food & beverage industries but also all stages of the supply chain and value chain of various industries. It has affected the supply chain ecosystem, raw material suppliers, logistics partners, and several others. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a partial negative impact on the sugar and alcohol industry. Moreover, demand for low-calorie healthy food products and nutraceuticals is anticipated to grow exponentially in the short term. Hence, gradual relaxation of restrictions on social distancing and free movement is anticipated to generate positive avenues for the market. Furthermore, the sugar alcohol market is expected to be optimistic for gradual recovery.

On the basis of type, the sorbitol segment accounted for 50.3% of the global market in 2019. Sorbitol not only provides sweetening properties but also texturing properties. It is an excellent humectant, softener, texturizing, and anti-crystallizing agent; hence, it has a wide range of applications across food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. However, the mannitol segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in applications of mannitol in the pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals industry as a sweeting agent, tablet and capsule diluent, excipient for chewable tablets, a tonicity agent, and as a bulking agent for lyophilized preparations.

On the basis of form, the powder & crystal segment was dominant in 2019 with 61.4% share in the sugar alcohol market. Powder & crystal form of sugar alcohol provide a longer shelf-life and enable easy handling, transportation, and storage. Hence, it is widely used in manufacturing of several food products, including candies, chewing gums, and bakery goods. However, the liquid & syrup segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Liquid & syrup form of sugar alcohols provide high-water solubility; hence, they have growing applications in pharmaceutical & nutraceutical products.

On the basis of application, the food & beverage category was the dominant segment in 2019, with 40.2% of the global sugar and alcohol market share. Sugar alcohols are mainly used to produce food and beverage products, owing to their sweetness and texturing properties. Recent technical advances have added to the range of sugar alcohols available for food use, resulting in expanded applications of these sugar replacers in diet and health-oriented foods. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the sugar alcohol market forecast period.

On the basis of region, Europe was the prominent sugar alcohol market in 2019, with 38.9% of the market share. This was attributed to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of low-calorie food & beverages in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period and contribute to the growth of sugar alcohol market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current sugar alcohol market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis, sugar alcohol market size, and segmentation assist in determining the prevailing opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sugar alcohol industry.

