27.8% CAGR, CBD Wine Market Size to Generate $112.5 million by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD wine market size generated $11,100 thousand in 2021, and is estimated to reach $112,458.2 thousand by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. To provide consumers a variety of products and create creative solutions, international brands are adding new categories of CBD-infused beverages and alcohol types into their product range. Regional demand for CBD wine products is rising as a result of innovative product offers by international brands targeting niche target markets like working populations and ethnic populations.Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16911 The CBD wine market offers significant potential for industry expansion. Although the market is still in its early stages of development, during the projected period its contribution to the overall market is anticipated to rise significantly. Numerous countries' increased legalization of cannabis-infused beverages has compelled the market to create cutting-edge goods like CBD wine. The CBD wine market demand is rising as a result of the expanding worldwide population and rising per capita income.The legalization of cannabis in industrialized nations including the U.S., Canada, and Australia has raised the demand for beverages with CBD extracts. Increased demand for cannabis or wine with CBD has been driven up by rising per capita income and population growth, which has also increased cannabis output. A specific location (city, region, or nation)'s capita income is a measurement of the average annual income per person there. By dividing the overall revenue of the region by the entire population, the standard of living of a nation is determined. The consumption of CBD wine is ultimately higher in emerging countries since they have larger per capita incomes than developed countries. One of these CBD wine market trends are driving the market growth.Buy This Research Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cbd-wine-market/purchase-options To provide consumers a variety of products and create creative solutions, international brands are adding new categories of CBD-infused beverages and alcohol types into their product range. Regional demand for CBD wine products is rising as a result of innovative product offers by international brands targeting niche target markets like working populations and ethnic populations.The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global CBD wine market based on type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16911 Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global CBD wine market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global CBD wine market analyzed in the research include Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Bodegas Santa Margarita, Callmewine, Cannavine, CryBaby Wine, Diageo, DrinkSipC, Heineken NV, Hempfy, Hexo Corporation, House of Saka, Lagunitas, Molson Coors Beverage Company,Rebel Wine.Co.UK, and Wines of Uruguay.The report analyzes these key players of the global CBD wine industry . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Trending Reports:Alcohol E-Commerce Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcohol-e-commerce-market-A16919 Port Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/port-wine-market-A14260 Tonic Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tonic-wine-market-A14053

