Residential Boiler Market to Hit $12.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Home Heating Demand

Growing Urbanization and Cold Climate Conditions Boost Global Residential Boiler Market Growth 🌍

Residential boiler market to hit $12.5B by 2031, growing at 5.2% CAGR, driven by energy-efficient heating demand in homes worldwide.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global residential boiler market size was valued at $7.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The rising demand for energy-efficient home heating systems, expanding residential infrastructure, and cold climatic conditions in several regions are key factors propelling market growth.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11460 🔍 Key Findings🔹 Fire tube boilers accounted for 62% of total revenue in 2021.🔹 Condensing boilers represented 87.25% market share, maintaining dominance through 2031.🔹 Gas-fired systems held 71.3% share and are growing at 5.9% CAGR.🔹 Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest with a 5.7% CAGR.🔹 Europe remains the largest regional market due to its cold climate and large user base.🔥 What is a Residential Boiler?A residential boiler is a heat-generating system that utilizes fuels such as natural gas, oil, coal, or electricity to produce steam or hot water for heating applications. It is primarily used for air heating, water heating, and even cooking or food processing in homes and apartments.The system comprises components like the shell, furnace, grate, fuel and water systems, and mounting accessories. Residential boilers are critical for maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures, especially in regions with long, cold winters such as North America and Europe.🌎 Regional Insights: Europe Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest🌍 EuropeEurope accounted for the largest share of the residential boiler market in 2021, driven by cold weather conditions, aging infrastructure, and government incentives for energy-efficient appliances. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are experiencing strong demand for condensing boilers to replace older, less efficient heating systems.🌏 Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, a surge in residential construction projects, and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are driving the regional market growth. The region also benefits from increasing awareness of low-emission and cost-effective heating systems.💡 Market Drivers: Rising Need for Efficient Home HeatingThe growing demand for residential heating solutions in homes, apartments, and farmhouses is a primary factor driving the residential boiler market growth. Homeowners are increasingly adopting energy-efficient boilers to reduce energy costs while maintaining warmth and comfort.Additionally, the construction boom in emerging economies such as China, India, and African countries has fueled the installation of new residential heating systems. These regions are witnessing a surge in urban housing developments, further boosting the market demand.However, the rapid expansion of renewable energy alternatives, such as solar water heaters and geothermal systems, may restrain market growth to some extent in the coming years as consumers seek cleaner, low-emission heating options.Buy This Report (239 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0ff2fd26ea4c15d6fd2590d6f4fdff55 ⚙️ Segment Overview🔸 By Type: Fire Tube Boilers DominateThe fire tube boiler segment held the largest market share (62%) in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2031. The growth is driven by the rising demand for space heating and water heating in cold climate regions like Europe and North America. Fire tube boilers are also preferred for their efficiency, reliability, and ease of maintenance, making them a top choice for residential users.🔸 By Technology: Condensing Boilers LeadThe condensing boiler segment captured nearly 87.2% of the market share in 2021 and is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment. Condensing technology is gaining popularity due to its high energy efficiency, low fuel consumption, and reduced carbon emissions.These boilers recycle heat from exhaust gases, ensuring maximum energy utilization while lowering utility bills. Their compact design and eco-friendly operation make them a preferred option in modern smart homes.🔸 By Fuel Type: Gas-Fired Boilers on the RiseThe gas-fired segment dominated the market in 2021 with a 71.3% share, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Gas-fired boilers are popular because they are clean-burning, cost-effective, and energy-saving compared to traditional oil or coal systems. Their low noise, high safety, and easy installation features further boost adoption, particularly in developed regions.🏢 Competitive LandscapeKey market players operating in the global residential boiler industry include: Ariston Thermo SpA, Bradford White Corporation, Burnham Holdings Inc., Ferroli S.p.A., Lennox International, Noritz Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Slant/Fin Corporation, SPX Corporation, and Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc.Other notable players include AC Boilers SpA, Saudi Boiler, Parker Boiler, and A.O. Smith.These companies focus on technological innovation, product launches, and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence. Investments in smart, IoT-enabled boilers and eco-friendly technologies are key strategies being adopted to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.🦠 Impact of COVID-19 on the Residential Boiler MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the residential boiler supply chain due to lockdowns and the slowdown of construction activities worldwide. In Europe, countries such as Germany, France, and Italy faced production halts, leading to short-term demand fluctuations.However, post-pandemic recovery efforts and renewed investments in residential infrastructure have driven a strong rebound in demand for home heating solutions since late 2021.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11095 🌱 ConclusionThe residential boiler market is on track for steady growth, driven by the rising need for energy-efficient and eco-friendly heating systems. With innovations like condensing technology and smart home integration, modern boilers are transforming the way homes are heated globally.As the world moves toward sustainable living, residential boilers will continue playing a vital role in ensuring comfort, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility in the years ahead.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Residential Boiler MarketCommercial Boiler MarketElectric Water Heater MarketSolar Water Heater MarketGas Water Heater MarketTankless Water Heater MarketCommercial Heat Pump Water Heater MarketCommercial Water Heater MarketStorage Water Heater MarketSolar Thermal MarketSolar Concentrator MarketElectric Boiler MarketBiomass Boiler MarketCommercial Boiler MarketIndustrial Heat Pump MarketHeat Pump MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.