Helios AI launches first-ever price and global supply forecasting software for soft commodities

Agricultural buyers can now monitor global growing seasons for the top 50 fruits & vegetables, shift buying patterns accordingly, & get ahead of price changes.

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc., the leading AI company focused on predicting agricultural disruptions, launches the world’s first platform to forecast prices and supply availability of soft commodities on a global level. Agricultural buyers can now monitor global growing seasons for the top 50 fruits and vegetables, shift buying patterns accordingly, and get ahead of price increases. Users can onboard themselves in minutes at www.helios.sc.

Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO, states, “Customers today have to rely on word of mouth and outdated generic reports. For the first time, with Helios’ newest platform, users can monitor a crop’s growing season across key countries, quickly determine supply availability, and forecast global price shifts.”

Hedge funds are already taking advantage of these risk signals to get ahead of the market. Daniel Goldberg, CEO of Alternative Data Analytics, states, “Helios has unmatched climate risk signals in the industry that are highly predictive of soft commodity prices.”

With the effects of climate change accelerating at an unprecedented rate, climatic disruptions have become the driving force behind commodity price increases. PriceWaterhouseCoopers estimates that drought risk will increase to at least 30% for major crops by 2050. Helios stands alone as the only artificial intelligence platform to have a granular view of how climate affects a crop’s growing season globally, with daily and historical climate data for over 14 million locations.

With this latest release, customers can sign up for a free trial and onboard themselves in minutes - a first in the space. Users choose the commodities and growing regions that matter most to them and automatically start receiving custom weekly reports that highlight any major risks, trends, and changes. Users also gain access to Helios’ Global Commodity Reports, receiving crucial insights on price forecasting and global growing seasons for each commodity.

About Helios Artificial Intelligence, Inc.:

Helios AI is the leading artificial intelligence company for predicting soft commodity prices and agricultural supply disruptions. Boasting daily and historical coverage for 85 countries and 150 commodities, its platform analyzes billions of signals in real time to empower organizations to

be one step ahead of the market. For more information, visit www.helios.sc.