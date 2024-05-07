Submit Release
Honoring APA Heritage Month: Celebrating Asian Women in Leadership

Davis Wright Tremaine Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is proud to present our next event honoring Asian Pacific American (APA) Month with a conversation with Katherine Cheng on Wednesday, May 15 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. This program is part of our regular DEI Education series.

Katherine Cheng is the first VP of People, Culture, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball. In her role, she is responsible for "seeking new, improved, and innovative ways to cultivate the Seattle Mariners culture" and "lead internal and external DEI efforts." Cheng will join us to discuss her career path, her heritage, how her background contributes to her success, and her hopes for women in similar roles in the future.

This event will be moderated by DWT's Stephen Franz, an Associate in the Employment Services group.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions to our speaker at officeofdei@dwt.com.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar and the option to add this event to your Outlook calendar. This session will be recorded. Please review our privacy policy. By registering for this event, you are providing consent to be recorded.

We look forward to you joining us!

Speakers:

  • Katherine Cheng, VP of People, Culture, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Seattle Mariners
  • Stephen Franz, Associate, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Contact Office of DEI with questions.

