Grafted Polyolefins Market worth $2.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Grafted Polyolefins Market is projected to be USD 2.3 billion by 2029 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The global Grafted Polyolefins market is driven by the ongoing advancements in manufacturing techniques and material innovations have expanded the application scope of Grafted Polyolefins, creating opportunities for novel products and solutions. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials is propelling the market as Grafted Polyolefins are inherently environmentally friendly compared to traditional materials. This is driving the demand for high-quality Grafted Polyolefins market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143115962

Browse in-depth TOC on "Grafted Polyolefins Market”

140 - Market Data Tables

60 - Figures

200 - Pages

List of Key Players in Grafted Polyolefins Market:

These Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan) Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd.(China) LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.(USA) Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific, Ltd.(Japan) Arkema (France) Clariant (Switzerland) Borealis AG (Austria) SI Group, Inc.(US) Dow (US), COACE (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Grafted Polyolefins Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for enhanced polymers Restraint: Stringent regulatory compliances Opportunity: Innovative & emerging applications across various industries Challenge: Cost of production & technical complexity

Key Findings of the Study:

Packaging, by end-use, is expected to be the most significant Grafted polyolefins Market segment during the forecast period. Maleic Anhydride Grafted PP is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Grafted polyolefins Market segment, by type, during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global Grafted polyolefins Market, by region, during the forecast period. Melt grafting is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Grafted polyolefins Market segment, by processing technology, during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143115962

Grafted Polyolefins market, by type, is segmented into Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE, Maleic Anhydride Grafted PP, Maleic Anhydride Grafted PVA and others. Globally, The Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE " Type segment commands the largest market share in the Grafted Polyolefins market due to its diverse applications and beneficial features. A variety of variables contribute to its supremacy. MAPE has improved adhesive properties, making it suited for a variety of industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction. Its ability to attach to a variety of substrates, including metals, glass, and other polymers, makes it ideal for adhesive and coating applications. Furthermore, MAPE has better mechanical qualities such as tensile strength and impact resistance, which improves the performance of the finished product. Its compatibility with polyethylene allows for easy processing and incorporation into existing production processes, increasing its attractiveness.

Grafted Polyolefins market, by end-use segmented into automotive, packaging, Construction, Textiles, Adhesives & Sealants and others. The automotive end-use segment holds the largest market share in Grafted Polyolefins market, Due to the specialised needs and diverse applications in this field. Grafted polyolefins, such as maleic anhydride grafted polyethylene (MAPE), provide specific solutions to numerous issues in car manufacture. Grafted polyolefins' supremacy in this area is due in part to their ability to improve adhesion between incompatible materials widely utilised in automobile components. MAPE, for example, can improve the bonding of polyethylene-based materials to other substrates like as metals or glass, which is critical for the production of parts such as bumpers, interior panels, and trim components. Furthermore, grafted polyolefins help to reduce weight in automobile components, hence improving fuel efficiency and meeting emissions regulations. Furthermore, grafted polyolefins provide increased mechanical qualities such as impact resistance and durability, boosting performance.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=143115962

Grafted Polyolefins market, by processing technology such as Extrusion, Melt grafting and others. The dominance of the polyethylene material segment in the Grafted Polyolefins market can be attributed to several key factors. Extrusion has the biggest market share in the Grafted Polyolefins market due to its efficiency and wide applicability. Extrusion methods include melting and shaping materials by forcing them through a die, resulting in continuous profiles, sheets, or films. This approach is widely used for grafting polyolefins for numerous reasons. First, extrusion provides good control over process parameters such as temperature, pressure, and residence time, enabling for precise modification of polyolefins with grafted functionalities.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the largest market share in the Grafted Polyolefins market due to the burgeoning industrial sector, particularly in countries like China, India, and South Korea, drives significant demand for grafted polyolefins across various applications. Rapid urbanization, infrastructural development, and the expanding automotive and construction industries in these countries fuel the need for materials that offer enhanced performance and durability, characteristics provided by grafted polyolefins like maleic anhydride grafted polyethylene (MAPE). Additionally, the Asia Pacific region boasts a robust manufacturing ecosystem, supported by a skilled workforce and advanced production technologies, enabling efficient and cost-effective production of grafted polyolefins to meet the escalating demand.

Clariant is a globally renowned specialty chemicals company, known for its innovative solutions across a wide range of industries. Founded in 1995 through the merger of Swiss companies Sandoz and Hoechst, Clariant has established itself as a key player in the chemical sector. Clariant's business segments are structured into three key areas. The Care Chemicals business segment encompasses industrial & consumer Specialties (ICS), food Additives, and future Industrial biotechnology ventures. The catalyst business segment specializes in catalyst products for chemical, fuel, automotive, and biofuel industries, experiencing cyclicality aligned with the petrochemical investment cycle. The company offers its grafted polyolefins through the catalyst business segment. The adsorbents & additives segment, which includes oil & mining services, functional minerals, and additives, sees high growth and low cyclicality. Its growth is driven by demand for specialty chemicals in oil, mining, food, and packaging industries, increased consumption of oil, gas, and metals, and the use of tailored plastics in mobile phones, automobiles, and construction due to expanding economies. The company's headquarters are in Muttenz, (Switzerland), and it operates in over 100 countries worldwide, with a strong presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and South America.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com