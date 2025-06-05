Colorado Ski Country USA Announces Projected Skier Visits for Colorado’s 2024-25 Ski Season

Colorado’s Ski Areas Report Solid Visitation and Continued Interest in Skiing and Snowboarding

Denver, Colo., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) announced projected skier visits of 13.8 million in Colorado for the 2024-25 season. The announcement was made at CSCUSA’s 62nd Annual Meeting today at Infinity Park in Glendale, CO. This season’s preliminary total means this season ranks 3rd highest for skier visits and highlights the ongoing enthusiasm for skiing and snowboarding in Colorado. CSCUSA, an industry trade association of 21 member resorts throughout Colorado, uses publicly available information to project statewide skier visits each year.

“This season brought a little bit of everything, starting off strong with solid snowfall in November, followed by weather variability mid-season and a snowy spring that kept many ski areas open well into May,” said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills. “Our member resorts did a great job of adapting to changing conditions while offering a welcoming and enjoyable experience for a broad range of visitors.”

Skier visits are the metric used to track participation in skiing and snowboarding. A skier visit represents one person participating in the sport of skiing and snowboarding for any part of one day at a ski resort. Today’s projection is preliminary and subject to adjustment.

The 2024–25 season saw meaningful developments across Colorado Ski Country USA member resorts, with a continued focus on access, guest experience, and community impact. Eldora opened its new Caribou Lodge, a multi-use facility that now houses Ignite Adaptive Sports, reinforcing the resort’s ongoing support for adaptive snowsports on the Front Range. Ski Cooper prioritized value this season, with $45 midweek lift tickets and all non-peak days priced under $100.

New offerings and events added fresh energy to the season at several resorts. Aspen Snowmass hosted the debut of The Snow League, the first professional snowboarding league created by legendary snowboarder Shaun White. Arapahoe Basin welcomed the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA), drawing top freeride athletes to one of Colorado’s most challenging venues. Copper Mountain buzzed all season, hosting the X Games Street Style Pro and the USASA National Championships.

Safety remained a priority across the state. Colorado Ski Country USA worked closely with resorts and partners to promote responsible on-mountain behavior, culminating in the recognition of Ski Safety Awareness Day by Governor Jared Polis on January 23.

“This season showed the many ways Colorado’s ski areas provide places for people to connect—with the mountains and with each other,” said Mills. “Across our member resorts, we saw people carving their first turns, reconnecting with annual traditions, and finding their place on the slopes. In a chaotic world, skiing remains a meaningful touchstone for so many. Colorado’s ski areas welcome skiers and snowboarders from around the state, the country and the world, to escape to our slopes and enjoy our genuine Colorado hospitality.”

In recognition of the work it takes to get the slopes ready for visitors every single morning of ski season, CSCUSA celebrates the folks “behind the snow” with the Double Diamond Awards ceremony at its Annual Meeting.

Awards celebrating the standout Groomer, Snowmaker, Terrain Park Specialist, Food and Beverage and Guest Services team members, Ski Patrol, and Ski Instructor of the Year will be announced later today at Infinity Park in Glendale. A release with photos will be distributed next week.

Colorado Ski Country USA offers a suite of pass programs designed to help families ski together: the kids’ Ski Passport, Gems Teen and Parent Passes, and the Gems Discount Card.

For more information, visit the CSCUSA pass page.

