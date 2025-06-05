Michael DeMayo Charlotte Attorney Named Community Leader of the Month for Charlotte Scholarship Program by Tidewater News

Tidewater News Honors Michael A. DeMayo as Community Leader of the Month for Lifesaving Youth Scholarship Program.

Tidewater News is proud to spotlight Michael A. DeMayo, founder of DeMayo Law Offices, LLP, as a standout community leader for his firm’s extraordinary commitment to youth safety and education in the Charlotte region. Through their long-running Arrive Alive Scholarship Program, DeMayo Law has empowered local high school seniors to become peer advocates for safe driving while helping fund their college dreams. In recognition of this impactful initiative—now in its 23rd consecutive year—Tidewater News honors both Michael DeMayo and his legal team for their sustained investment in the well-being and future of North Carolina’s next generation.

DeMayo Law Offices Awards $50,000 to Local Students Through Annual Arrive Alive Scholarship

DeMayo Law Offices, LLP is pleased to announce the 10 winners of its annual Arrive Alive Scholarship award. This year marks the 23rd consecutive year that DLAW has sponsored and awarded these college scholarships. The Arrive Alive Scholarship Program provides local high school seniors with the opportunity to win competitive scholarships they can use toward their college education. As of this year, the firm’s scholarship program has awarded more than $800,000 in scholarships to deserving students.

2025 Arrive Alive Scholarship Recipients

Justin Aguilar – Levine Middle College High School – Southeastern University

– Levine Middle College High School – Southeastern University Hallie Black – West Lincoln High School – Yale University

– West Lincoln High School – Yale University Emmalyn Buskirk – Fred T. Foard High School – Mars Hill University

– Fred T. Foard High School – Mars Hill University Amare Clark – Hickory High School – UNC-Charlotte

– Hickory High School – UNC-Charlotte Isabella Daou – Weddington High School – University of South Carolina

– Weddington High School – University of South Carolina Bryson Kohlbrenner – Cuthbertson High School – UNC-Chapel Hill

– Cuthbertson High School – UNC-Chapel Hill John-Thomas McQuay – South Point High School – Auburn University

– South Point High School – Auburn University Jasmine Moore – Providence High School – UNC-Chapel Hill

– Providence High School – UNC-Chapel Hill Jasmine Reaves – North Mecklenburg Senior High School – Wake Forest University

– North Mecklenburg Senior High School – Wake Forest University Jade Smith – Charlotte Lab School – UNC-Chapel Hill

The 2025 winners are from five counties within the Charlotte metropolitan area. They will attend a variety of excellent universities and represent a wide range of ethnic and cultural communities. All recipients shared firsthand observations of the dangers of drunk and distracted driving and developed presentations to inspire their peers to eliminate these risky behaviors.

Peer-to-peer advocacy remains one of the most effective strategies to combat dangerous driving habits, and young adults are uniquely positioned to lead the charge in shifting attitudes and behaviors.

“On behalf of the entire DeMayo Law team, we want to extend our congratulations to the 2025 scholarship winners for their commitment to academic excellence, community involvement, and unparalleled insights into drunk and distracted driving prevention. Together, we can make a difference. We wish all students continued success in their future academic and professional goals,”

— Michael A. DeMayo, CEO and Founder of DeMayo Law

About Michael A. DeMayo Charlotte, NC





Michael A. DeMayo is the founder and managing attorney of DeMayo Law Offices, LLP, a firm nationally recognized for its personal injury litigation and community-focused mission. A passionate advocate for justice and public safety, DeMayo launched the Arrive Alive Scholarship Program in response to the rising number of teen fatalities caused by impaired and distracted driving.

Under his leadership, DeMayo Law has grown into a pillar of the Charlotte community, not just in the courtroom, but also in schools, families, and neighborhoods where his team continues to make a meaningful difference. His efforts have expanded the firm’s outreach across North Carolina, creating a long-lasting impact and a legacy of service.

Tidewater News proudly recognizes Michael A. DeMayo for combining legal excellence with genuine community leadership—and for empowering the next generation to arrive alive and succeed.





