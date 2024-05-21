ReEngage Therapeutics Launches to Develop ACSS2 Inhibitor Compounds for Cancer Indications
Expands therapeutic reach of novel class with potential in established oncology dataHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReEngage Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering epigenetics to treat longevity-related diseases, has launched. ReEngage is initially focused on novel compounds that inhibit acetyl-CoA synthetase-2 ("ACSS2"). These compounds, recently in-licensed from EpiVario, Inc., showed benefits in patient-derived xenograft models with high ACSS2 expression. This preclinical research included ACSS2 inhibitors as a single agent in colorectal and triple negative breast cancers and in combination with platinum in gastric, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancers.
“Cancer cells must adjust their metabolism to better adapt to anabolic demands, genetic constraints, and environmental stressful conditions,” said Eyal Gottlieb, PhD, co-founder of ReEngage. “This allows them to sustain higher proliferative capacity and resist cell death cues, in the face of limited nutritional resources and increased oxidative damage. ReEngage’s research is focused on the benefits of altering this metabolism.”
ReEngage’s work is based upon discoveries made by the laboratory of Dr. Gottlieb at Cancer Research UK. Dr. Gottlieb now is Vice President for Research at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
"We are fortunate to have access to compounds that already have extensive data in multiple tumor types and a clinical candidate MTB-9655 in a completed phase 1 dose-escalation study,” said Thomas Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReEngage Therapeutics. “The next step is to complete combination studies with MTB-9655 and chemotherapeutics, and to identify second-generation ACSS2 inhibitors and have them proceed to the clinic as soon as possible."
Dr. Gottlieb’s financial relationship with ReEngage is managed and monitored by the MD Anderson Conflict of Interest Committee.
ABOUT REENGAGE THERAPEUTICS
ReEngage Therapeutics aims to extend lifespan by modifying epigenetic targets in longevity-related diseases. The company has a portfolio of ACSS2 inhibitors that it licensed from Epivario Inc. for oncology. ReEngage’s research combines metabolomics and genetic approaches to discover and pharmacologically exploit cancer-specific essential metabolic pathways.
